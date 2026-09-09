Feature or workflow issues can occur in Autodesk products when tools, commands, or functions do not behave as expected. These issues are often related to product configuration, user settings, environment setup, or conflicts within the application.

In many cases, the problem is not caused by a single issue, but by a combination of factors such as misconfigured settings, outdated product versions, or custom profiles interfering with default workflows.

This article provides a step-by-step troubleshooting workflow to help you quickly identify and resolve the most common causes of feature or workflow issues. By following the steps in order and testing the product after each step, you can isolate whether the issue is related to your settings, environment, or system configuration.

Next, you can find troubleshooting guides for Windows, followed by Mac, and at the end, you have Frequently Asked Questions (applies to both Windows and Mac) related to this topic.