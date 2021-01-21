MAC-COMPATIBLE SOFTWARE

AUTODESK FOR MAC
Design and make anything with Autodesk software for Mac.
Autodesk provides many native Mac products for 3D modeling, CAD, rendering, animation, VFX, and digital imagery.
In addition, we provide full support for a number of products when used on the Mac in virtualized environments including Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion. We also support these products via Boot Camp, part of Mac OS X that lets you install and run Windows (and Windows-based applications) on a Mac.
You can install Revit and Inventor on a Mac in virtualized environments including Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion. We also support these products via Boot Camp, part of Mac OS X that lets you install and run Windows (and Windows-based applications) on a Mac.
Design, visualize, and simulate your products before they are built with Inventor software.
Revit combines the features of Revit Architecture, Revit MEP, and Revit Structure software.
We offer free Autodesk software for students and educators. Use the same Mac software as top professionals around the world.
Fusion 360 offers free use to qualifying startup and hobbyist makers through a simple 3-step activation process.
AutoCAD for Mac one-key shortcuts, toggles and screen management commands and A-Z shortcuts.
AutoCAD for Mac hotkeys (US site)
Learn how to create macros, add commands to the menu, and use basic LISP routines in AutoCAD for Mac.