Designers using mac compatible software

Design software for macOS

Autodesk provides many native Mac products for 3D modeling, CAD, rendering, animation, VFX, and digital imagery.

In addition, we provide full support for a number of products when used on the Mac in virtualized environments including Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion. We also support these products via Boot Camp, part of Mac OS X that lets you install and run Windows (and Windows-based applications) on a Mac.

Inventor or Revit for Mac

Best-selling software for Mac

Try, buy, or learn more about Autodesk's mac-compatible products.

Apps for iOS and online cloud services

Autodesk has mobile apps for iOS and cloud services that are compatible with mobile or desktop devices.

Run Inventor and Revit on a Mac

You can install Revit and Inventor on a Mac in virtualized environments including Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion. We also support these products via Boot Camp, part of Mac OS X that lets you install and run Windows (and Windows-based applications) on a Mac.

Inventor on Mac

Design, visualize, and simulate your products before they are built with Inventor software.

Revit on Mac

Revit combines the features of Revit Architecture, Revit MEP, and Revit Structure software.

Mac-compatible products A-Z list

Free Mac software

  • FREE SOFTWARE FOR STUDENTS AND EDUCATORS

    We offer free Autodesk software for students and educators. Use the same Mac software as top professionals around the world.

  • FREE SOFTWARE FOR STARTUPS AND HOBBYISTS

    Fusion 360 offers free use to qualifying startup and hobbyist makers through a simple 3-step activation process.

Mac-compatible software resources

AUTOCAD FOR MAC SHORTCUT KEYS

AutoCAD for Mac one-key shortcuts, toggles and screen management commands and A-Z shortcuts.

AutoCAD for Mac hotkeys (US site)

CUSTOMIZE AUTOCAD FOR MAC

Learn how to create macros, add commands to the menu, and use basic LISP routines in AutoCAD for Mac.

Customize AutoCAD for Mac

