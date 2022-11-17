In Autodesk Account, admins can assign and unassign access to products and services as often as needed.

Note: Please keep in mind the users on your team will be assigned the pool of licences associated with your team, at no time is one specific contract or licence associated with a particular user. If a subscription expires you just need to add another licence to your team's pool by purchasing an additional seat or removing inactive users.

Assignments can be made in three ways:

By product. Admins choose products and assign users to them.

By user. Admins choose users and assign products to them.

By group. Admins create groups and assign products to the entire group.

Note: Admins using classic user management can only assign and unassign products and services by user. See Assign and unassign products and services in classic user management.

Note: Primary, secondary and SSO admins can assign and unassign access to users. To learn more about the roles of admins, see User Management admin roles.