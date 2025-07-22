Although each Flex purchase results in one or more new Flex token packs, tokens from each purchase are added to the team’s single token balance. As your team accesses products, tokens from the Flex token pack with the earliest end date are consumed first, so that you will have the longest period of use for each Flex token pack before it expires. Further, if your team has multiple Flex token packs with the same end date, Flex consumes tokens from the smallest packs first. For example, Flex will consume tokens from a 500-pack before consuming them from a 5000-pack. This ensures that tokens for which you paid a higher price are consumed before tokens from discounted packs.