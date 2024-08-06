Stop-motion animation is the art form of creating a motion picture from sequences of many still images. Animators capture a scene using puppets, figurines or cutouts; slightly manipulate the objects between each still image; and sequence the images together to create a film.

The Humpty Dumpty Circus (1898) is credited as the first stop-motion animation. The technique has proliferated ever since, being used in a great many productions, notably King Kong (1933), Gumby (1955), the original Star Wars trilogy of the 1970s and ’80s, and The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). Today, animators use advanced stop-motion animation tools to aid and streamline the time-honoured traditions of the genre.