Modern video games require a staggering amount of total game assets, which come in the form of animations; sounds; 2D illustrations and textures; and 3D models of characters, buildings, vehicles or any other objects.

Today’s gamers expect top-shelf visuals as a matter of course, adding to the already high demands for thousands of complex assets for most games. This process typically begins with conceptualising game assets, where artists illustrate 2D sketches of asset versions before stakeholders agree to move forward with a final concept. Next, the 3D modelling process begins with a rough, low-poly software model. After approval, finer details will be fleshed out with a high-poly mesh that’s closer to a finished model, typically done in Autodesk Maya or 3ds Max.

Then, it’s time for texturing, where 2D images of colours, patterns and other details are wrapped around the polygonal geometries of the 3D model to make them look realistic. Further realism can come from adding lighting effects.

Certain assets for game development, such as character models, also need to be rigged (US site) and animated to control their in-game dynamics. Maya is the game industry standard for animations – game assets that lay out the movements of other assets like characters or machinery. As a final step, game developers optimise game assets for the best performance on a particular game system, such as a console or a PC. Optimising assets may include compressing the size of game asset files like models and textures so they’re not too large to run smoothly on a game system.