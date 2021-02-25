Autodesk Moldflow is used for simulating the plastic injection moulding process and the plastic compression moulding process.

It enables engineers, analysts and mould designers to optimise material choice, process settings, cooling efficiency and feed system designs to minimise the risk of poor moulded part quality.

Autodesk Moldflow simulations provide analysts insights to help predict and possibly prevent part defects such as sink marks, weld lines and part warpage. It also allows for exploring options that reduce cycle time.