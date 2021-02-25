How to buy
Autodesk® Moldflow® simulation software provides plastic injection moulding and compression moulding insights to improve manufactured part quality. Advanced tools and a simplified user interface help you address manufacturing challenges such as part warpage, cooling channel efficiency, material selection and cycle time reduction.
Predict as-manufactured part quality and address part defects earlier.
Optimise mould designs including cavity, feed and cooling layouts.
Utilise process optimisation to find the ideal processing window.
Run multiple simulations concurrently to quickly discover optimal designs. Mesh and solve Moldflow Insight simulation jobs through local, remote and secured cloud servers. Run multiple simulations concurrently.
Thermoplastic injection moulding simulation tool for part and mould design engineers. Optimise designs for moulded part manufacturability.
Injection and compression moulding simulation tools for engineers and analysts. Customised automation tools minimise production delays.
Autodesk Moldflow is used for simulating the plastic injection moulding process and the plastic compression moulding process.
It enables engineers, analysts and mould designers to optimise material choice, process settings, cooling efficiency and feed system designs to minimise the risk of poor moulded part quality.
Autodesk Moldflow simulations provide analysts insights to help predict and possibly prevent part defects such as sink marks, weld lines and part warpage. It also allows for exploring options that reduce cycle time.
Moldflow Adviser provides manufacturability guidance and directional feedback for thermoplastic part and mould designs through high-level material flow, mould cooling and part warpage results.
Moldflow Insight provides detailed material flow, cooling and warpage results for both injection moulding and compression moulding processes. Additional control on materials, machines, moulds and processes is possible with Moldflow Insight.
Automation with scripts/API accelerate setup and post-processing capabilities. Thermoplastic and thermoset materials are supported, along with customisation of materials for part inserts and mould inserts. Advanced moulding methods, such as gas-assisted injection moulding, injection compression moulding, co-injection moulding, microcellular injection moulding and many more, are available to discover the best option for your part. Moldflow Insight also has advanced customisation of the process including the ability to select the moulding machine, specify valve gates, adjust mould materials, solve for a Design of Experiments (DOE) or parametric study and much more.
Moldflow Adviser runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See Moldflow Adviser system requirements for details.
Moldflow Insight and Moldflow Synergy can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Linux®. See Moldflow Insight and Synergy system requirements for details
Yes, Moldflow Insight has a cloud solving option using Autodesk Tokens. The cost of cloud solving varies between the simulation study types. This cloud solve is in addition to the Moldflow Insight local solve and remote server solve options.
Moldflow Adviser does not support cloud solving.
Yes, there are three certification levels for Autodesk Moldflow: Associate, Professional and Expert.
You can find more information on the certification and how to become certified within this Autodesk Moldflow Certification (US Site) article.
With a subscription to Autodesk Moldflow software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Please contact your Autodesk sales representative or our sales team to learn about the monthly, annual or 3-year subscription costs. If some of your users only occasionally use Moldflow, consider buying tokens to access it for 24 hours at a time. Visit www.autodesk.com/uk/flex to learn more.
Yes. Moldflow Adviser, Moldflow Insight and Moldflow Synergy can each be accessed through Flex to obtain a 24-hour licence for one user.
More information on Flex can be found at Autodesk Flex.
For current Flex rates, visit the Flex Rate Sheet.