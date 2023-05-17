How to buy
|Product or service
|Tokens
|Estimated cost per day
|
3ds Max
|6
|£18/day
|
Advance Steel
|8
|£24/day
|
Alias Concept
|18
|£53/day
|
Alias Surface
|33
|£98/day
|
AutoCAD
|7
|£21/day
|
AutoCAD Architecture
|7
|£21/day
|
AutoCAD Electrical
|7
|£21/day
|
AutoCAD MEP
|7
|£21/day
|
AutoCAD Map 3D
|7
|£21/day
|
AutoCAD Mechanical
|7
|£21/day
|
AutoCAD Plant 3D
|7
|£21/day
|
AutoCAD Raster Design
|4
|£12/day
|
AutoCAD for Mac
|7
|£21/day
|
CFD Ultimate (includes CFD Design Study Env.)
|51
|£150/day
|
Civil 3D
|9
|£27/day
|
Fabrication CADmep
|4
|£12/day
|
FeatureCAM - Ultimate
|30
|£89/day
|
Flame
|18
|£53/day
|
FormIt Pro
|1
|£2.94/day
|
Fusion
|3
|£8.82/day
|
Fusion Design Extension
|4
|£12/day
|
Fusion Manage - Enterprise
|8
|£24/day
|
Fusion Manage - Participant
|1
|£2.94/day
|
Fusion Manage - Professional
|4
|£12/day
|
Fusion Manufacturing Extension
|10
|£30/day
|
Fusion Signal Integrity Extension
|10
|£30/day
|
Fusion Team
|1
|£2.94/day
|
HSMWorks - Ultimate
|16
|£48/day
|
Helius PFA
|63
|£186/day
|
InfoDrainage
|13
|£39/day
|
InfoWater Pro
|42
|£124/day
|
InfoWorks ICM - Standard
|31
|£92/day
|
InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate
|75
|£221/day
|
InfoWorks WS Pro
|42
|£124/day
|
InfraWorks
|7
|£21/day
|
Inventor CAM - Ultimate
|16
|£48/day
|
Inventor Nastran
|10
|£30/day
|
Inventor Professional
|8
|£24/day
|
Maya
|6
|£18/day
|
Maya Creative
|1
|£2.94/day
|
Moldflow Adviser Ultimate
|59
|£174/day
|
Moldflow Insight Ultimate
|189
|£556/day
|
Moldflow Synergy
|13
|£39/day
|
MotionBuilder
|6
|£18/day
|
Mudbox
|1
|£2.94/day
|
Navisworks Manage
|9
|£27/day
|
Navisworks Simulate
|4
|£12/day
|
Netfabb - Premium
|18
|£53/day
|
Netfabb - Ultimate
|55
|£162/day
|
Netfabb Local Simulation
|205
|£603/day
|
PartMaker
|30
|£89/day
|
PowerInspect - Ultimate
|26
|£77/day
|
PowerMill - Standard
|26
|£77/day
|
PowerMill - Ultimate
|47
|£139/day
|
PowerShape - Ultimate
|17
|£50/day
|
ReCap Pro
|1
|£2.94/day
|
Revit
|10
|£30/day
|
Robot Structural Analysis Professional
|11
|£33/day
|
Structural Bridge Design
|7
|£21/day
|
Upchain Participant
|1
|£2.94/day
|
Upchain Professional
|9
|£27/day
|
VRED Design
|12
|£36/day
|
VRED Presenter
|3
|£8.82/day
|
VRED Professional
|44
|£130/day
|
Vault Office
|1
|£2.94/day
|
Vault Professional
|3
|£8.82/day
|
Vehicle Tracking
|4
|£12/day
|Product or service
|Tokens
|Estimated cost per result
|
Autodesk Platform Services
|Varies
|Learn more
|
CFD - cloud service entitlement
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Fusion Simulation Extension
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Insight - Lighting Analysis for Revit
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Moldflow – Compute Service
|Varies
|Learn more
|
ReCap Photo
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Rendering
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Scan-to-Mesh
|Varies
|Learn more
|
Validation Tool
|Varies
|Learn more
|Product or service
|Tokens
|Estimated cost per day
|
Burn
|-
|-
|
Character Generator
|-
|-
|
Civil 3D - Grading Optimization
|-
|-
|
Civil 3D - Project Explorer
|-
|-
|
Cloud Models for Revit
|-
|-
|
Desktop Connector
|-
|-
|
Drive
|-
|-
|
Factory Design Utilities
|-
|-
|
Info360 - Cloud Model Service
|-
|-
|
Informed Design
|-
|-
|
InfraWorks Profile Optimization
|-
|-
|
InfraWorks Watershed Analysis
|-
|-
|
Insight - Energy Analysis
|-
|-
|
Insight - Green Building Studio
|-
|-
|
Inventor Nesting
|-
|-
|
Inventor Tolerance Analysis
|-
|-
|
MEP Fabrication Data Manager
|-
|-
|
Revit - Generative Design
|-
|-
|
Shared Views
|-
|-
|
Twinmotion for Revit
|-
|-
|
Vault Basic - Client
|-
|-
|
Vault Basic -Server
|-
|-
|
Vault Mobile
|-
|-
*Not all products, features, services or benefits are available with Flex. All token rates listed above are on a per-user basis. Tokens expire three hundred and sixty-five (365) days from the date of purchase, and no credit, refund or other accommodation will be provided by Autodesk in connection with token expiry. At present, tokens from a token pack may not be split among multiple teams. Autodesk may, at any time, modify the token rates and these modifications apply prospectively.
All prices are for estimation purposes only. Prices shown in local currency and are based on $3 global SRP per token as of 7 September 2021. The SRP does not include any allowance or provision for installation and prices may not reflect taxes or volume pricing. Contact your Autodesk representative or partner for exact pricing in your region.