Flex Rate Sheet

Products and services charged per day

Tokens are charged every 24 hours while the product or service is in use.
Product or service Tokens Estimated cost per day
3ds Max
 6 £18/day
Advance Steel
 8 £24/day
Alias Concept
 18 £53/day
Alias Surface
 33 £98/day
AutoCAD
 7 £21/day
AutoCAD Architecture
 7 £21/day
AutoCAD Electrical
 7 £21/day
AutoCAD MEP
 7 £21/day
AutoCAD Map 3D
 7 £21/day
AutoCAD Mechanical
 7 £21/day
AutoCAD Plant 3D
 7 £21/day
AutoCAD Raster Design
 4 £12/day
AutoCAD for Mac
 7 £21/day
CFD Ultimate (includes CFD Design Study Env.)
 51 £150/day
Civil 3D
 9 £27/day
Fabrication CADmep
 4 £12/day
FeatureCAM - Ultimate
 30 £89/day
Flame
 18 £53/day
FormIt Pro
 1 £2.94/day
Fusion
 3 £8.82/day
Fusion Design Extension
 4 £12/day
Fusion Manage - Enterprise
 8 £24/day
Fusion Manage - Participant
 1 £2.94/day
Fusion Manage - Professional
 4 £12/day
Fusion Manufacturing Extension
 10 £30/day
Fusion Signal Integrity Extension
 10 £30/day
Fusion Team
 1 £2.94/day
HSMWorks - Ultimate
 16 £48/day
Helius PFA
 63 £186/day
InfoDrainage
 13 £39/day
InfoWater Pro
 42 £124/day
InfoWorks ICM - Standard
 31 £92/day
InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate
 75 £221/day
InfoWorks WS Pro
 42 £124/day
InfraWorks
 7 £21/day
Inventor CAM - Ultimate
 16 £48/day
Inventor Nastran
 10 £30/day
Inventor Professional
 8 £24/day
Maya
 6 £18/day
Maya Creative
 1 £2.94/day
Moldflow Adviser Ultimate
 59 £174/day
Moldflow Insight Ultimate
 189 £556/day
Moldflow Synergy
 13 £39/day
MotionBuilder
 6 £18/day
Mudbox
 1 £2.94/day
Navisworks Manage
 9 £27/day
Navisworks Simulate
 4 £12/day
Netfabb - Premium
 18 £53/day
Netfabb - Ultimate
55 £162/day
Netfabb Local Simulation
 205 £603/day
PartMaker
 30 £89/day
PowerInspect - Ultimate
 26 £77/day
PowerMill - Standard
 26 £77/day
PowerMill - Ultimate
 47 £139/day
PowerShape - Ultimate
 17 £50/day
ReCap Pro
 1 £2.94/day
Revit
 10 £30/day
Robot Structural Analysis Professional
 11 £33/day
Structural Bridge Design
 7 £21/day
Upchain Participant
 1 £2.94/day
Upchain Professional
 9 £27/day
VRED Design
 12 £36/day
VRED Presenter
 3 £8.82/day
VRED Professional
 44 £130/day
Vault Office
 1 £2.94/day
Vault Professional
 3 £8.82/day
Vehicle Tracking
 4 £12/day

Products and services charged per result

Tokens are charged for these products or services that design, render, simulate or provide other results.
Product or service Tokens Estimated cost per result
Autodesk Platform Services
 Varies Learn more
CFD - cloud service entitlement
 Varies Learn more
Fusion Simulation Extension
 Varies Learn more
Insight - Lighting Analysis for Revit
 Varies Learn more
Moldflow – Compute Service
 Varies Learn more
ReCap Photo
 Varies Learn more
Rendering
 Varies Learn more
Scan-to-Mesh
 Varies Learn more
Validation Tool
 Varies Learn more

Products and services available at no charge

Although tokens are not charged, you do need a token balance to access these products and services.
Product or service Tokens Estimated cost per day
Burn
 - -
Character Generator
 - -
Civil 3D - Grading Optimization
 - -
Civil 3D - Project Explorer
 - -
Cloud Models for Revit
 - -
Desktop Connector
 - -
Drive
 - -
Factory Design Utilities
 - -
Info360 - Cloud Model Service
 - -
Informed Design
 - -
InfraWorks Profile Optimization
 - -
InfraWorks Watershed Analysis
 - -
Insight - Energy Analysis
 - -
Insight - Green Building Studio
 - -
Inventor Nesting
 - -
Inventor Tolerance Analysis
 - -
MEP Fabrication Data Manager
 - -
Revit - Generative Design
 - -
Shared Views
 - -
Twinmotion for Revit
 - -
Vault Basic - Client
 - -
Vault Basic -Server
 - -
Vault Mobile
 - -

*Not all products, features, services or benefits are available with Flex. All token rates listed above are on a per-user basis. Tokens expire three hundred and sixty-five (365) days from the date of purchase, and no credit, refund or other accommodation will be provided by Autodesk in connection with token expiry. At present, tokens from a token pack may not be split among multiple teams. Autodesk may, at any time, modify the token rates and these modifications apply prospectively.

All prices are for estimation purposes only. Prices shown in local currency and are based on $3 global SRP per token as of 7 September 2021. The SRP does not include any allowance or provision for installation and prices may not reflect taxes or volume pricing. Contact your Autodesk representative or partner for exact pricing in your region.