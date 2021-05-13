Try generative design in Fusion 360

10 Mbps Internet connection
Turn off all active applications, including virus checking software
Get full access to all capabilities and features free for 30 days.
Autodesk provides software for students and educators worldwide. Free educational access is only for educational purposes. For-profit use requires a paid subscription plan.
Confirm your eligibility with SheerID today.
Free, limited version of Fusion 360 for qualified hobby, non-commercial users. Basic features include:
Need full features and functionality? Get started with a free 30-day trial of Fusion 360.
To help verify your account, a unique code will be sent to your phone.
Code is incorrect. Please retry.