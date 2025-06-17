Baker Barrios

Forma Site Design functions like a “time machine” to test future scenarios

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Two men analysing a 3D heat map of buildings on a large screen, with printed photos spread on the table.

Making the right decisions in the planning phase has never been easier

Since winning the Forma Design Contest last year, the team at Baker Barrios Architects has hit the ground running using Forma Site Design to transform their way of working and improve their client service.In the film, we visit their Orlando office to see how they’re building innovative digital workflows, connecting Forma Site Design with VR, 3D printing and Revit to enhance their design processes. We also hear how a data-driven approach helped shape the design of Westcourt, a new mixed-use district in Downtown Orlando, USA, set to transform this part of the city.

“An idea that would sometimes require 60 hours to complete, we can now create the same design in four hours and present it to our client.”

– Wayne Dunkelberger, Chief Design Officer, Baker Barrios Architects