Since winning the Forma Design Contest last year, the team at Baker Barrios Architects has hit the ground running using Forma Site Design to transform their way of working and improve their client service.In the film, we visit their Orlando office to see how they’re building innovative digital workflows, connecting Forma Site Design with VR, 3D printing and Revit to enhance their design processes. We also hear how a data-driven approach helped shape the design of Westcourt, a new mixed-use district in Downtown Orlando, USA, set to transform this part of the city.