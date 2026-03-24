& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
See which CAD software is the right solution for your design workflow. Compare AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT features here.
Best if you need 2D drafting and 3D modeling
Best for precision 2D drafting and documentation
Turn ideas into production-ready, optimised designs using AutoCAD’s professional toolset. View all AutoCAD features.
Create accurate 2D and 3D drawings with powerful drafting tools used across architecture, engineering, and manufacturing.
Access advanced learning with self-paced courses, tutorials, & expert in-product help to help you build real skills while you work.
Use toolsets, templates, and simple automation features so repetitive tasks take less time and every project follows your standards.
Review, mark up, and share designs across teams and stakeholders using web and mobile apps for on-the-go updates.
Autodesk Flex lets you pre-purchase tokens to access any product available with Flex for a daily rate. Rates vary based on the product used. Flex is a great option for team members or individuals who want to try a product or only need occasional access.
Yes. If you subscribe using the same Autodesk account used during the trial, your files and settings remain available.
You can activate a subscription at any time to continue using AutoCAD and access your projects again.
Your subscription includes access to the latest version of AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT, updates, and Autodesk resources.
You may be eligible if you previously used the AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT free trial and are not currently subscribed. Specific eligibility and exclusions will be checked at checkout.