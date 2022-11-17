If you are an educator or IT admin who qualifies for the Autodesk Education plan, you can assign Autodesk products to your students. For each product available from the Autodesk Education Community site, you can access 250 single-user subscriptions with the classroom subscription plan or 3,000 single-user subscriptions with the Institution subscription plan. In addition, students assigned to a product can install it on up to three devices.

Assigning products in this way allows students to skip the confirmation of eligibility process. However, students are tied to your eligibility and they lose access to products if your eligibility expires.