Structural Bridge Design offers a set of capabilities for the analysis and design of bridge structures using line beam, grillage, frame analysis and finite element techniques, all integrated into one product.
Speed up loading, analysis and code compliance checking.
Automate repetitive design, analysis and code checking tasks.
Generate more accurate calculations for design sections and beams.
Use parametric modelling tools to deliver high-quality bridge designs more efficiently.
Road design, bridge design and documentations teams can connect in a singular project model.
Discover how to improve bridge design project workflows with seamless data flows between various tools and disciplines.
Autodesk Structural Bridge Design is a full suite of design section, design beam and structural analysis modules, all integrated into one product. This provides an extremely powerful tool for the analysis and design of bridge structures using line beam, grillage, frame analysis and finite element techniques.
Structural Bridge Design is used by bridge engineers designing and analysing both steel and concrete bridges to various international bridge design codes, including British Standards (BS 5400, CT 454), American Standards (DMRB LRFD), the Australian Bridge Design Code (AS 5100, AUSTROADS), the Transit New Zealand Bridge Design Manual and Eurocodes (EN 1990, 1991, 1992 etc.).
Your Structural Bridge Design subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Structural Bridge Design software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Structural Bridge Design here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
