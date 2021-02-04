Yüksel Proje is a bold player in the arena with its global objectives and mega projects. Cihan Kayhan, the R&D Coordinator of Yüksel Proje, states that for them it has become mandatory to use the integrated BIM tools included in the Autodesk Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection. The company has to reduce the costs and delivery times as it competes with not only local rivals but with global players within the global arena.

Cihan Kayhan says that they expect to complete a project just in 10-20 days which before would previously be possible almost in a year. This is achieved through R&D investments and establishing a robust BIM infrastructure. Autodesk Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection supports the company’s innovative perspective by reducing the costs and increasing the productivity.