Autodesk ICMLive is a predictive modelling and monitoring software solution that integrates with InfoWorks ICM.
Create an operational digital twin of wastewater, stormwater and flood management systems.
Combine hydraulic models, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), geographic information system (GIS) and weather forecast data to predict network performance.
Harvest and quality-check data for accurate modelling.
Maintain and optimise system operations efficiently.
Improve operational decision making with accurate models.
Prevent CSO spills and minimise flood damage.
Connect teams and lifecycle phases with an operational digital twin.
The Tasmanian Flood Map Project team used InfoWorks ICM and ICMLive to better understand flood risk.
InfoWorks ICM and ICMLive help create a prediction and warning system to mitigate flood risk in Türkiye.
Uncover five ways you can change your daily operations with accurate and reliable live models.
Autodesk ICMLive is a live modelling solution that integrates with InfoWorks ICM to create an operational digital twin of wastewater, stormwater and flood management systems. It is primarily used to predict real-time network performance, provide advance flood warnings, and enable actions to prevent flooding and sewer overflow events.
Autodesk ICMLive is used by utilities, municipalities, local governments, operations teams, environmental agencies, engineering consultants, and other organisations involved in the management of stormwater, wastewater and flood systems.
Yes, the use of ICMLive is dependent on having a subscription of InfoWorks ICM Ultimate.
A subscription of Autodesk ICMLive includes access to install ICMLive, the ICMLive Operator Client and the InfoWorks simulation engine.
Autodesk ICMLive runs on Microsoft® Windows® 10, 11. See ICMLive system requirements (US Site) for details.
Your ICMLive subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers. If you require older versions of ICMLive, please contact customer support.
ICMLive is available as a multi-user subscription and is subject to the multi-user terms and conditions included in the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) as well as any product-specific terms included therein.