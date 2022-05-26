Advance Steel: Explore the edge of design

3D software for steel model design and fabrication

What is Advance Steel?

Advance Steel software drives collaboration between engineers and detailers, improving co-ordination, clarifying design intent and reducing rework. With Advance Steel, you can:

  • Achieve a seamless design and detailing workflow for projects in BIM

  • Move quickly from design to fabrication

  • Streamline steel fabrication and installation

Advance Steel overview (video: 1.50 min.)

What you can do with Advance Steel

Automate repetitive tasks with an intelligent toolset

Generate complex structures in fewer steps with the Dynamo Extension for Advance Steel. Use the library of parametric steel connections and dedicated tools to accelerate design and other tasks.

Create accurate drawings and data for fabrication

Automatically generate and update steel fabrication deliverables. Create model-driven shop deliverables and NC files to streamline fabrication and installation.

Advance Steel and Revit synchronisation (video: 1.55 min.)

Connect workflows with integrated tools in the AEC Collection

Share, refine and sync design data with Revit, AutoCAD, Navisworks, Robot Structural Analysis and Autodesk Docs. Connect steel detailing and design data to BIM and CAD workflows for efficient project delivery.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Advance Steel used for?

Autodesk Advance Steel is a 3D modelling software for steel detailing, fabrication and construction. Use Advance Steel to connect design and fabrication when working in BIM to improve communication between steel engineers, designers and detailers.


The software helps advance projects effectively from design to fabrication, with clearer design intent and less rework. Use Advance Steel with the AEC Collection to run structural analyses, automate design processes, create and solve for complex geometry, and detect and mitigate clashes in preconstruction.

Who uses Advance Steel?

Structural engineers, steel detailers and fabricators use Advance Steel to design, detail, fabricate and install steel structural systems. AEC professionals choose Advance Steel to automatically generate fabrication shop drawings and bills of material with ready-to-use templates and to produce numerical control files to direct and automate CNC machines for fabrication.

Which versions of Advance Steel can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your Advance Steel subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Advance Steel on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Advance Steel software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the  Software Licence Agreement (US site) for more information.

How do I convert my Advance Steel free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Advance Steel here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does an Advance Steel subscription cost?

The price of the Advance Steel subscription is annually or for three years.

