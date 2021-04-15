Robot Structural Analysis Robot Structural Analysis
Robot Structural Analysis Professional free trial
Protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Send

ALERT:

A trial download is not available for your operating system.

Select your trial

Which product would you like to try?

Start Over

Here are a few things to know before you start the download:

AVAILABLE PLATFORMS

    See system requirements

    TRIAL FILE SIZE (estimated maximum)

    3 GB

    RECOMMENDED

    10 Mbps Internet connection.
    Turn off all active applications, including virus checking software

    Start Over

    Let's get started

    Start a trial

    Get full access to all capabilities and features free for 30 days.

    Operating system:

    Choose your operating system:

    This software may not be compatible with your operating system, but you can download it for installation on a different machine.

    Choose your language:

    Good news

    Autodesk provides software for students and educators worldwide. Free educational access is only for educational purposes. For-profit use requires a paid subscription plan.

    Get verified for educational access to Autodesk products

    Confirm your eligibility with SheerID today.

    Download Fusion 360 for personal, hobby use.

    Get a free, limited version of Fusion 360 for home-based, non-commercial projects. Need full features and functionality? Select ‘A business user’ then click next for a free 30-day trial of Fusion 360.

    Next
    GO TO EDUCATION COMMUNITY
    Start Over

    Phone number verification

    To help verify your account, a unique code will be sent to your phone.

    Enter phone number

    Select verification method

    VOICE (CALL) SMS (TEXT)

    Enter code sent to phone number ending with Resend

    Code is valid for 10 minutes VERIFY

    Code is incorrect, please retry.

    Start Over

    Tell us about your company:

    All fields are required unless noted.

      Please select your country of residence:

      This helps us give you the correct trial terms. Some countries require us to provide country-specific terms based on where you live.
      Protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
      Need another way to download?
      Use Download Manager 
      adsk-oxygen-flow-download-manager-tooltip
      Your download has started.
      When complete, locate the download file on your computer. Run the install to start your trial.
      Revit
      Plan, design, construct and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modelling.
      DOWNLOAD NOW
      Civil 3D
      Civil engineering design and construction documentation.
      DOWNLOAD NOW
      See all products from this Collection

      BIM structural analysis software for engineers

      Available only as part of the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection

      Buy in the collection

      Download free trial

      Talk to our Sales team 0800 880 262

      Overview

      Overview

      Create resilient, constructible designs connected to BIM

      • Robot Structural Analysis Professional overview (video: 2.46 min.)

      • Comprehensive access to core wall results (video: 1.34 min.)

      • Buildings with sequential self-weight load (video: 1.05 min.)

      • Example of an automated analytical model using Dynamo

        Automated analytical modelling using Dynamo

      -

      Robot Structural Analysis Professional is structural load analysis software that verifies code compliance and uses BIM-integrated workflows to exchange data with Revit. It can help you to create more resilient, constructible designs that are accurate, co-ordinated and connected to BIM.

      See all features

      See system requirements

      Get it in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection

      Robot Structural Analysis Professional in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection (video: 5.31 min.)

      Robot Structural Analysis Professional is available only in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection, an essential set of integrated Building Information Modelling (BIM) tools. The collection includes:

      • Revit
      • AutoCAD
      • Advance Steel
      • And more

      Learn more about the collection

      Robot Structural Analysis Professional features

      • Structural analysis results of a multi-floor building

        BIM-integrated workflows

        Exchange data with Revit and other design tools.

        Learn more

      • Video: Wind load simulation test

        Wind load simulation

        Test wind loads during design to avoid costly changes. (video: 1.23 min.)

        Learn more

      • Enhancement
        Robot Structural analysis screen showing analysis parameters, types and results

        Extensive analysis capabilities

        Test the behaviour of static, modal and non-linear structures.

        Learn more

      • Finite element auto-meshing

        Create a high-quality, advanced finite element mesh for more precise analysis results.

        Learn more

      • ENHANCED | Country-specific design standards

        Work with country-specific section shapes and building codes in imperial or metric systems to support code checking.

        Learn more

      • Open and flexible API

        Create customised parametric structures, directly extract results and extend analysis and code-checking capabilities.

        Learn more

      Try Robot Structural Analysis free for 30 days

      Download free trial

      Tips for a successful download

      Use at least a 10 Mbps Internet connection.

      Before you begin, temporarily turn off all active applications, including virus-checking software.

      Make sure you have sufficient space on your hard drive. Trials typically have large file sizes. See the disk space recommendation in system requirements.

      Restart your computer after installation.

      Find answers to common questions

      • How much does a Robot Structural Analysis subscription cost?

        Robot Structural Analysis is available only in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection. The price of an annual Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection subscription is and the price of a monthly Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection subscription is . The price of a 3-year Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection subscription is .

      • How do I convert my Robot Structural Analysis free trial to a paid subscription?

        Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or visit the Robot Structural Analysis product page. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

      • How do I download the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection?

        Download a free 30-day trial of any software – you can try multiple products simultaneously – included in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection. Use at least a 10 Mbps Internet connection and make sure you have enough space on your hard drive as trials are typically large file sizes. Download trials one at a time, and then restart your computer to get started. For help with trialling products in the collection, follow our step-by-step download and install instructions.

      • How can I switch to a collection?

        If you already subscribe to an individual product, you can switch to an industry collection. If you have a maintenance plan, you can switch to a collection by trading in one seat for one subscription.

      Reporting:

      Product usage reporting

      • See an aggregate summary of how many people are using each product and version and the overall frequency of use.

      Administration & Security:

      2-step verification

      • Add another layer of security to user accounts.

      Bulk import & assign

      • Upload a .csv file to add and assign a large number of users at once.

      Support & Adoption Services:

      8 x 5 live support

      • Contact an Autodesk specialist for help during your local working hours.

      Collaboration:

      Autodesk Drive

      • Securely store, preview and share design data.

      Shared views

      • Quickly and securely share work with stakeholders.

      Click here to see full list of plan features and frequently asked questions.