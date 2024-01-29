If you are using a nonvalid copy of Autodesk software, you may have received an in-product notification from the Genuine Autodesk Service. If you’ve received one of these messages, you will need to purchase genuine Autodesk software either through Autodesk or an Autodesk Authorised Partner. Failure to do so may result in your access to the software being blocked.

Below is an example of a series of messages you may receive within your Autodesk product: