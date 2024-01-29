How to buy
Software piracy occurs when one or more of the following happen:
Software piracy exposes businesses and consumers to security threats like malware and can lead to decreased efficiencies in organisations. Only genuine, legally licensed Autodesk software is warranted and supported by Autodesk with access to the latest features, security updates, previous versions and more.
Using nonvalid software poses risks for individuals and organisations. Nonvalid software may have been modified and/or may include malicious code, leading to issues such as:
Using nonvalid software also puts you and your company at risk of copyright infringement or other potential legal claims which may lead to civil penalties or criminal prosecution.
Genuine Autodesk software is legally licensed software purchased directly from Autodesk or an Autodesk Authorised Partner. Genuine Autodesk software will work per the product documentation and Autodesk’s Terms of Use and is free from the vulnerabilities that may be found in nonvalid software.
Autodesk recommends uninstalling the nonvalid software and purchasing genuine software directly from Autodesk or an Autodesk Authorised Partner. If you have information regarding a seller of nonvalid software, you can submit a report to Autodesk to take action.
Unfortunately, it is easy to unknowingly purchase nonvalid software. Unauthorised sellers often pose as authorised resellers and sell nonvalid software at deep discounts. Other sellers bundle nonvalid software with computer hardware. Always buy Autodesk software either directly from Autodesk.com or from an Autodesk Authorised Partner.
Using nonvalid software is an act of copyright infringement which may result in both civil and criminal penalties. Autodesk’s Terms of Use requires all customers to use Autodesk software in compliance with all applicable laws and further prohibits any act of unauthorised use, access or reproduction.
There are several different options for individuals and organisations to check the status of their software. Implementing software management practices will provide insight into which licences are in use. Additionally, Autodesk may send notifications to users of nonvalid software and, in accordance with Autodesk’s Terms of Use, may conduct audits.
No. Autodesk’s education and student licences cannot be used for commercial, professional, commercial training or other for-profit purposes. If you are using education or student versions for commercial purposes, visit www.autodesk.com/nz/products for options on how to purchase the appropriate product.
A certain number of Autodesk subscribers are contacted each year to ensure compliance with Autodesk’s Terms of Use. Audits or Software Licence Reviews can also help customers evaluate and maximise their utilisation of their Autodesk subscriptions. Customers are selected for audits or Software Licence Reviews based on a range of criteria including subscription registration and activation information.
Autodesk will contact customers who have been selected for an audit or Software Licence Review and involve the customer throughout the process from initial investigation to resolution.
The Autodesk Inventory Tool (AIT) is an authorised Autodesk tool that scans your devices to inventory all Autodesk product installation and use.
AIT runs on a Windows machine that has Microsoft .NET Framework v4.5.2 or later installed and uses Microsoft WMI (Windows Management Instrumentation) to communicate with Windows devices to collect inventory data.
AIT needs network access to each Windows device that will be scanned, in addition to the relevant credential to authenticate with the device, and sufficient permissions to query WMI. Windows firewalls should be configured to permit WMI/SMB communication. AIT can also be configured to run on individual devices and automated through inventory tools like Microsoft System Centre.
AIT collects the following information from Windows devices:
Smart software management practices can help your business manage complex licences and prevent noncompliance. It can also help save you money by identifying over or under-deployment of licences. Software management isn't just about avoiding noncompliance. It helps protect your work, ensure productivity and is smart business.
Yes. Visit Manage Your Software to learn more. You may also speak with one of our customer support specialists for guidance on effective software management strategies.