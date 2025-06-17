Jacobs

How Jacobs integrates people, data, and workflows to deliver better projects

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A group of people in a modern conference room engaged in a presentation displayed on a large screen.

The Forma Site Design Team explores innovative design solutions with Jacobs, Middle East in Dubai

In this film, the Forma Site Design team had the opportunity to visit Dubai to meet the talented team at Jacobs, Middle East. We learned more about how they’re using new tools such as Forma Site Design to navigate project challenges in terms of pace, scale, and complexity, and deliver better projects for their clients. Central to this is an integrated approach to data and workflows that both streamlines and enhances their design process and gives the team a competitive edge.

“When it came to Forma Site Design, the fact that we could bring in other tools, whether it was Revit or Civil 3D, but also Rhino and SketchUp as well, and bring them all together in one place, it’s more than just connecting the tools – it’s connecting people and connecting data together.”

– Gary Furphy, Director of digital engineering Jacobs, Middle East