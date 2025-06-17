& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
In this film, the Forma Site Design team had the opportunity to visit Dubai to meet the talented team at Jacobs, Middle East. We learned more about how they’re using new tools such as Forma Site Design to navigate project challenges in terms of pace, scale, and complexity, and deliver better projects for their clients. Central to this is an integrated approach to data and workflows that both streamlines and enhances their design process and gives the team a competitive edge.
– Gary Furphy, Director of digital engineering Jacobs, Middle East