Why MEP engineers use the AEC collection

Integrate multiple disciplines

Deliver higher performing, more sustainable MEP systems through integrated design analysis, documentation, coordination, detailing and fabrication.

Design comprehensive MEP systems

Define space and zone requirements, calculate loads, and model pipe, duct and conduit with structural context.

Model MEP families

Use detailed MEP modelling to support estimation through fabrication with a single consistent source of material, labour and manufacturing.

“We saved almost 30-40% of our time. It would be impossible to have met the challenging schedule without the BIM workflow. It resulted in 20% cost savings for us and much more for the owners as we could optimise the design”

—Bimal Patwari, Founder & CEO of Pinnacle Infotech

