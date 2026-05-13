Autodesk Authorised Training Centres are organisations or training providers that deliver high-quality learning experiences to customers, industry professionals, students and educators. They empower future innovators with deeper Autodesk product knowledge, prepare students for certification exams and enable learners to achieve their career goals in an evolving world.

To become an ATC, an organisation must be an established training provider with experienced, Autodesk Certified Instructors and facilities that meet Autodesk's standards. They must commit to maintaining excellence in training, regularly updating their curriculum and providing adequate support and resources to learners. In addition, they must comply with Autodesk's ATC Programme requirements. Build your future. Become an Autodesk Authorised Training Centre.