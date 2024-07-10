Woodworking & furniture design software

3D design software for woodworking allows you to design, visualise and experiment with your parts in 3D, before you start cutting wood by hand or on a CNC router. Furniture makers, designers, cabinet makers and craftspeople use woodworking software to design and make anything. Autodesk fusion is easy-to-use 3D design software that allows you to design, test, modify and visualise your projects in 3D before bringing them to life.