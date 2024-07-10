Woodworking & furniture design software

How to buy
Woodworking is the craft of making usable and functional objects, and like every craft, woodworking starts with design. 3D design software for woodworking allows you to design, visualise and experiment with your parts in 3D before you start cutting wood by hand or on a CNC router. Furniture makers, designers, cabinet makers and craftspeople use furniture design software to design and make anything.
Furniture design software refers to computer programs specifically designed to assist designers and manufacturers in creating, visualising and modelling furniture designs. These tools provide a vast range of features and functionalities that enable users to create detailed and accurate representations of furniture pieces before they are created.
CAD software can help streamline the various stages of production in carpentry from design to manufacturing and ensure accuracy and efficiency of the requirements for each furniture design project. 2D drawing and drafting, 3D modelling and design automation using CAD software can improve workflows for designers, engineers and woodworkers.
Expand your products possibilities with integrated fabrication tools to help save time and money, including sheet metal, simulation, electronics and CAM.
Design and edit cabinetry or ergonomics more accurately with parametric controls.
Create complex, organic shapes and traditional joinery with complete 3D modelling tools that integrate surface, free-form and solid bodies.
The Nesting & Fabrication Extension adds powerful features to Autodesk fusion for woodworking with customisable grain controls to enhance the design of your models. This will help improve the aesthetics of the final product by allowing users to fine-tune wood grain components in the design stage.
Various types of CNC machining are utilised in woodworking and furniture design to fabricate components of cabinetry and various types of furniture pieces during manufacturing.
Create wooden bars, columns and more by using a CNC lathe to rotate or turn wooden components to remove material to reach a specific diameter and shape.
Design furniture with custom carvings and cuts by using a CNC milling machine to hold the wood in a stationary position while rotating cutting tools to produce various shapes.
Image courtesy of Grovemade
Add high detail engravings to your furniture design with CNC laser machines that use a focused laser beam for precision cutting and slicing of wooden material.
CNC routers combine multiple functions of carpentry shop machines into one device that can be used for cutting and boring.
GANAS MANUFACTURING
See how Autodesk fusion provides GANAS Manufacturing all the capabilities they needed and more, including 2D CAD, 3D modelling, CAM and CNC support, and nesting.
Image courtesy of GANAS MFG
GROVEMADE
Grovemade uses Autodesk fusion to create an aesthetically appealing set of desktop speakers using a mix of maple and walnut wood.
Image courtesy of Grovemade
XLAM
XLAM South Africa has improved consistency, precision and efficiency by using Autodesk Autodesk fusion for its entire process, from 3D modelling to CAM.
Learn more about furniture design and woodworking software using Autodesk Fusion with the following resources.
Learn how to design furniture in Autodesk fusion from start to finish in this series of step-by-step video tutorials.
Elevate your design processes with parametric design by leveraging algorithmic computing for efficiency and speed to improve your furniture design workflow.
Autodesk fusion offers many functions that can help improve your furniture designs and streamline the process from design to production.
Yes, Autodesk fusion runs on both Mac and Windows.
Yes, Autodesk fusion can be used for woodworking and furniture design. It allows you to design, test, modify and visualise your projects in 3D before bringing them to life.
Autodesk fusion is
Parametric design in Autodesk fusion allows you to create history-based features, including extrude, revolve, loft and sweep that update with design changes. Generative design in Autodesk fusion allows you to explore multiple manufacturing-ready outcomes that meet your design specifications while reducing weight, improving performance and consolidating parts through generative design.
Using Autodesk fusion to create a parametric model, woodworkers can re-evaluate cutlists, eliminate unnecessary fabrication expenses, provide a visual representation to clients and suppliers, and check parameters all in one digital platform.
Autodesk fusion is an easy-to-use 3D modelling design software for hobbyists and professionals alike that offers specialised features for woodworking and furniture design to help throughout every stage of the design and manufacturing process.