Product development software refers to a category of software tools and applications that help businesses and individuals design, develop and bring new products to market. Software for product development facilitates various stages of the product development process, from ideation and concept creation to design, prototyping, testing, manufacturing and even marketing.
Autodesk Fusion offers cloud product development (US Site) software that makes it easy to collaborate with other stakeholders throughout the entire process.
The product development process is a series of steps that a company goes through to design and create products. It involves a series of stages that are designed to make sure that the final product meets the needs of the target market, delivered within the specified time frame and budget.
Stages of the product development process typically include ideation, market research, concept development, design, prototyping, testing and manufacturing.
Product development process software is a crucial part of any business’s growth strategy, enabling the creation of products that meet customer needs and stay ahead of the competition.
Learn about the benefits of using software for product development to improve your development process.
Streamline and automate various stages of the product development process, reducing manual work and saving time.
Enhance communication and collaboration between team members and stakeholders during the product development process.
Automated product development workflows reduce the time to bring new products to market, enabling you to stay ahead of the competition.
Reduce the need for manual work to increase accuracy, improve collaboration and save costs associated with product development.
Discover tools and features available with Autodesk’s product development software, Fusion.
Increase efficiency and profitability by uniting teams on a single product development software platform, offering streamlined data management with features including version control, permission assignment, commenting, cloud storage and more.
Facilitate seamless teamwork and communication with tools that allow teams to collaborate in real time, share designs and provide instant feedback, no matter where they are located.
Get products to market faster by reducing iterations, minimising prototypes and seamlessly transitioning to production with powerful 3D modelling tools, extensive simulation studies, photo-realistic rendering, integrated CAD/CAM and unified PCB design.
Learn how professionals are leveraging Autodesk product development software to improve internal workflows.
The team at ITERATE uses Fusion to help startups, SMEs and others bring new products to market rapidly and successfully.
Photocentric uses Fusion to design and manufacture a line of 3D printers that can deliver a vast array of parts and products for industrial applications.
Fusion has helped Fabric speed up their product development process as they bring award-winning cycling products to market.
Software for product development is used in various stages of the product design and manufacturing lifecycle to help designers, engineers and product managers collaborate and streamline their processes including:
Document and track ideas for products or features. Teams can also collaborate on ideas to evaluate and prioritise.
Create and refine digital designs and prototypes for products using 3D modelling CAD software.
Simulate and test products before they are manufactured to identify and address potential performance issues.
Gain access to tools that allow you to share, review and manage projects on any device, anywhere.
Explore the best types of product development tools, used by professionals in the industry for different steps of the product development process.
Create 2D and 3D models of products and components, enabling them to visualise, test and refine designs before moving to the manufacturing stage of product development.
CAM software is used to automate and optimise manufacturing processes, including cutting, drilling and milling, based on the product designs created using CAD software.
PLM software is a comprehensive tool used to manage and streamline the entire product development process, from ideation to manufacture and beyond.
Simulation software allows designers to simulate real-world scenarios and test how products will perform in different conditions to identify any issues prior to manufacturing.
Rapid prototyping software allows designers to create physical prototypes of products quickly and cost-effectively using 3D printing or other technologies.
Production management software can help teams manage the various stages of the product development process, including planning, scheduling and tracking progress.
Explore additional Autodesk resources for consumer product development.
Agile product development processes are key to delivering more value to customers and staying competitive in a crowded, global market.
Learn the difference between new product development and new product introduction, two important phases of the product lifecycle.
How can design and manufacturing businesses achieve supply chain resiliency? See why adopting a cloud product development tool is a great start.
Fusion 360 is the sum of its multiple, powerful parts. We’ll expand upon CAD, CAM and CAE, advantages across crucial touchpoints in the end-to-end product development process.
Agile product development enables design teams to prototype and fabricate ideas faster, leading to a higher potential for market success.
Learn about the principles of agile product development, a unique methodology that has taken over the worlds of software design and product design.
Learn more about product development software with these top questions frequently asked by users.
Product development (US Site) software can help facilitate collaboration by providing a centralised platform for communication, version control, project management, document sharing and task tracking. By improving collaboration, businesses can increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their product development process and bring products to market faster.
Product development software can benefit a wide range of businesses, from small startups to large corporations, across various industries. Any business involved in designing and creating products can benefit from product development software. Some examples include:
There are many different types of product development. However, some popular ones include incremental product development, platform product development and breakthrough product development.
Incremental product development involves making small and gradual improvements to an existing product or adding new features to enhance its performance, functionality or appearance. Platform product development focuses on creating a foundation that can support multiple related products or variations. It involves designing a common technology stack that can be adapted for various applications. Breakthrough product development involves creating new products that disrupt existing markets or create entirely new ones. It typically requires significant research, development and investment.
Autodesk Fusion is an integrated CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB product development software that is based in the cloud. It includes cost-effective monthly and annual subscriptions. For more information, learn more here (US Site).
Product development software (US Site) can significantly improve productivity by streamlining processes, enhancing collaboration, reducing errors and providing valuable insights.
When choosing product development software, consider functionality, ease of use and compatibility with existing systems. Ensure scalability, robust collaboration features, and strong support and training resources. Evaluate costs, security measures and integration capabilities with other tools. Also look for customisation options, reliable performance and adherence to industry-specific requirements. Finally, research user feedback to gain insights into the software’s strengths and weaknesses, ensuring it aligns with your business needs and goals.
Autodesk Fusion is an excellent product development software solution due to its comprehensive suite of integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB and data management tools that streamline the design and manufacturing process, making it ideal for collaborative and iterative workflows. Its cloud-based platform ensures accessibility and real-time collaboration, improving productivity and innovation across teams.
Yes, Autodesk Fusion integrates seamlessly (US Site) with a variety of other tools and platforms, including Autodesk's own suite of products like AutoCAD and Inventor, as well as third-party applications such as SOLIDWORKS and various CAM software solutions. This interoperability enhances workflow efficiency and allows for smooth data exchange across different stages of product development.
Autodesk Fusion handles version control through its integrated cloud-based management system. It automatically saves and tracks changes made to designs, allowing users to access previous versions and view the entire history of a project. Multiple team members can work on the same project while maintaining a clear record of modifications, making sure that all changes are documented and recoverable if needed.