Autodesk Fusion offers an all-in-one solution combining CAD and CAM capabilities in one cloud-based platform that transforms design sketches into detailed digital models, ready to become physical jewellery. With its parametric modelling features, designers can iterate and refine every curve and setting with precision. This level of detail minimises errors when it comes to production.

3ds Max is a powerful tool for creating photorealistic visualisations of jewellery designs. While Fusion excels at transforming sketches into functional models, 3ds Max focuses on bringing your designs to life with high-quality renders. The software allows you to simulate how light interacts with metals and gemstones, providing a clear, realistic preview of your jewellery.