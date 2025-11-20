CONFIGURE PRICE QUOTE

What is CPQ software?

CPQ stands for Configure, Price, Quote. CPQ software is a solution that helps businesses configure complex products, price them and generate quick, consistent, accurate quotes for customers. In industries such as manufacturing, where products often have hundreds of customisable options, CPQ solutions help you select and offer the right product at the right price.

Let’s say you manufacture industrial machinery. A customer might need a specific model with added features like additional sensors, custom sizing or different materials. Doing this manually, you’d have to dig into your price lists, check inventories and make sure that every customisation is feasible before you can accept and price the request.

With CPQ solutions, all of this happens automatically. The software takes care of the complex configurations based on customers’ requirements, ensuring nothing is missed while generating a fast and accurate quote. CPQ software connects to your customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, integrating the process of quoting on work seamlessly into your workflow.

Why use CPQ software

Speed, accuracy and customisation are everything in manufacturing. Staying competitive means adopting tools that help you work faster and smarter. One such tool is Configure Price Quote (CPQ) software. 

If you’re new to CPQ or unsure how it fits into your manufacturing process, think of it as a "super calculator" for generating price quotes for complex orders.

Autodesk Fusion

Transform your team's product development process with integrated design, manufacturing, electronics and data management in a single cloud-based solution.

 

Autodesk Platform Services

Autodesk Platform Services integrates CPQ with design and manufacturing solutions

Autodesk Platform Services, formerly known as Autodesk Forge, integrates CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) capabilities with comprehensive manufacturing solutions through a rich set of APIs and cloud services. This integration connects design and engineering data with CPQ systems, enabling manufacturers to create interactive 3D product configurations, generate accurate pricing and produce dynamic proposals directly from their CAD models.

By automating the quoting process, Autodesk Platform Services streamline workflows, reduce errors, accelerate sales cycles and enhance customer satisfaction by delivering precise, customised solutions quickly.

Autodesk customers using CPQ tools

Autodesk Inventor screenshot

CIDEON

CIDEON cuts lead times by 30% with CPQ integration, accelerating sales

CIDEON, German systems integrator and process consultant, used CPQ tools to connect different departments and improve collaboration.

A manufacturer's software interface shows product design choices.

Codeo

CODEO boosts revenue with 30% faster quotes and 25% greater accuracy

Turkish engineering firm CODEO used CPQ to move from design to product quickly, allowing them to keep up with fast-paced industry demands.

Automating product design

Lixil

LIXIL cut drafting time by 30% – see how CPQ boosted their margins

LIXIL, a Japanese company known for household fixtures, used CPQ to cut drafting time by 30%, making their design process more efficient.

Benefits of implementing CPQ software

Manufacturing is all about personalisation. Customers want products tailored to their specific needs, whether in size, colour, functionality or material. But personalisation can lead to errors if managed manually. CPQ software eliminates these issues by automating the customisation process, reducing the chance of errors and speeding up the quoting process. 

Increased efficiency 

Instead of spending hours configuring products, pricing them and drafting quotes, CPQ does all the heavy lifting in minutes. This allows your sales and engineering teams to focus on other tasks.

 

Accurate quotes every time

CPQ ensures all pricing is accurate. You won’t have to worry about underpricing, overpricing or missing details from the configuration. It reduces human error, making your quotes more reliable.

 

Faster time to market

The faster you provide a quote, the faster you can close a deal. CPQ cuts down quote generation time from days to hours, helping you stay ahead of your competitors.

 

Scalability

As your business grows, manually creating quotes becomes unmanageable. CPQ scales with you, handling increased complexity and volume without sacrificing speed or accuracy.

 

How CPQ works in manufacturing

Let’s break down how CPQ fits into your manufacturing workflow, from configuration to the final quote.

Product configuration

 

CPQ software allows your sales team to input the customer’s desired product specifications. Whether customising a product’s size, adding extra features or changing the material, CPQ makes it simple to configure even the most complex products. This feature is particularly useful for manufacturers offering a wide range of product variations, such as machine tools, electronics or furniture.

 

Pricing

 

CPQ uses predefined rules and real-time data to calculate the price. It factors in everything from raw material costs and production expenses to market demand and profit margins. By automating this process, you ensure that pricing is consistent and accurate, no matter the complexity of the configuration.

 

Quote generation

 

After the product has been configured and priced, CPQ generates a professional quote that you can send directly to the customer. This quote often includes detailed product specifications, pricing breakdowns and delivery timelines. It also ensures that everyone on your sales team is working with the same information, maintaining consistency across the board.

 

A man and woman collaborate on a laptop in an industrial office setting

How CPQ solutions impact the manufacturing sales process

CPQ software doesn’t just help the manufacturing process – it transforms how you sell your products. By integrating CPQ into your existing CRM system, you can create a flow from initial customer inquiry to final product delivery. 

Here’s how CPQ impacts manufacturing sales:

  • Accelerated sales cycles: With automated product configuration and pricing, CPQ allows your sales team to respond to customer enquiries more quickly. Faster responses mean quicker decision-making and a higher chance of closing the sale.
  • Better customer experience: Customers receive quotes faster, and the quotes are more accurate. They don’t have to wait around for days while you manually figure out pricing or configuration options. Instead, they get what they need in minutes, improving their overall experience with your company.
  • Improved collaboration: CPQ bridges the gap between sales, engineering and production teams. Everyone has access to the same data, reducing miscommunications and improving collaboration across departments.
The financial benefits of CPQ

Beyond improving workflows, CPQ has a tangible impact on your bottom line:

  • Increased revenue: Faster quotes mean faster sales cycles. By reducing the time it takes to get a quote in the customer’s hands, you shorten the sales cycle and increase the likelihood of closing deals.
  • Reduced costs: CPQ reduces the chance of errors in both the configuration and pricing stages, which means fewer costly mistakes. You won’t need to spend extra money fixing problems caused by misquotes or misconfiguration.
  • Higher profit margins: CPQ helps you better manage pricing, ensuring that you’re charging appropriately for every product variation and customisation. By eliminating underpricing and ensuring that all costs are factored in, you can protect your profit margins.
Integration with other systems

Integration with other systems

To maximise the value of CPQ, it should integrate with other tools your company already uses. For manufacturers, this often means linking CPQ with your ERP or CRM systems. This integration helps ensure that the entire process – from configuration to manufacturing to final delivery – is streamlined.

For example, by linking CPQ with your ERP, you can check real-time inventory data to ensure that the customised product you’re quoting can be made and delivered on time. By integrating with your CRM, your sales team can pull up past customer interactions, helping them make better-informed decisions during the quoting process.

Choosing the right CPQ software

When choosing the right CPQ for your manufacturing business, consider the following:

  • Industry-specific needs: Look for CPQ solutions tailored to your industry. For manufacturers, this means software that can handle complex configurations, dynamic pricing and product personalisation.
  • Scalability: As your company grows, you want a CPQ system that can scale with you, handling more configurations, customers and quotes without slowing down.
  • Ease of use: The software should be user-friendly, especially for your sales and engineering teams. A steep learning curve can lead to frustration and delays.
  • Integration capabilities: Ensure that the CPQ software integrates smoothly with your existing business systems.

CPQ resources

iLogic in Autodesk Inventor is a powerful tool for automating product configurations. It enables customisable rules for assembling products efficiently, making it an ideal foundation for CPQ.

 

Learn how to pull data from Inventor and use it in a CPQ system through Autodesk’s Forge Design Automation. This process allows for seamless data integration and efficient product configuration.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) on CPQ

CPQ stands for configure, price, quote – the three components of CPQ software.

Configure, price, quote systems automate a process that lets a customer choose specific product variables and get accurate costs.

 

Trying different colours, materials, dimensions or other changes is done in a few clicks, using the product taken directly from the 3D design file and deployed in a simple browser window.

 

Throughout the process, product pricing is automatically updated, and the cost of their final choice of variables is transposable into a formal quote from within a CPQ manufacturing business system.

Customer relationship management (CRM) software is a business-development tool that tracks customer contacts, organises records of interactions, and maintains professional connections and prospects.

 

CPQ manufacturing software integrates directly with the data from your design, letting customers choose from available product variables.

 

Throughout that process, the system displays updated pricing and lets you provide an accurate quote based on their choices.

 

Although the two are different, good CPQ software will provide the means to share data with your CRM system for a more comprehensive overview of your interactions with a customer.

CPQ (Configure Price Quote) software helps manufacturers quickly configure complex products, calculate accurate prices and generate professional quotes. It streamlines the process by automating product customisation, pricing and quote generation.

A Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) system helps customers pick different options for a product – like colours, materials or sizes – and instantly see the updated cost. This happens in a few clicks through a web browser, using the 3D design of the product. As customers make changes, the price is updated automatically. When they've finished, the final choices can quickly be turned into a formal quote.

CPQ uses predefined rules and real-time data to calculate prices, eliminating human error. It ensures that all factors, such as material costs and customisation, are considered in the final quote.

Yes, CPQ software can integrate with other systems like ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software to provide real-time data and streamline workflows.

CPQ accelerates the sales process by automating product configurations, ensuring consistent pricing and generating quotes quickly. This leads to shorter sales cycles and faster deal closures.

CPQ provides customers with fast, accurate, detailed quotes, reducing wait times and increasing their satisfaction. It also ensures that customers receive exactly what they want in their configurations.

Manufacturers that deal with complex products, high levels of customisation or large product catalogues – such as those in machinery, electronics or industrial equipment – benefit the most from CPQ.

