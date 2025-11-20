CPQ stands for Configure, Price, Quote. CPQ software is a solution that helps businesses configure complex products, price them and generate quick, consistent, accurate quotes for customers. In industries such as manufacturing, where products often have hundreds of customisable options, CPQ solutions help you select and offer the right product at the right price.

Let’s say you manufacture industrial machinery. A customer might need a specific model with added features like additional sensors, custom sizing or different materials. Doing this manually, you’d have to dig into your price lists, check inventories and make sure that every customisation is feasible before you can accept and price the request.

With CPQ solutions, all of this happens automatically. The software takes care of the complex configurations based on customers’ requirements, ensuring nothing is missed while generating a fast and accurate quote. CPQ software connects to your customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, integrating the process of quoting on work seamlessly into your workflow.