Together, Autodesk and Esri deliver solutions that bring together BIM and GIS, unlocking opportunities and innovations that enable Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) design teams and project owners to efficiently plan, design, build, and operate.
AEC project managers, designers, engineers, owners, and operators can work better together by placing information at the center of their projects–removing silos and connecting workflows.
The Autodesk Connector for ArcGIS maintains a live connection between InfraWorks, Civil 3D, and ArcGIS.
A cloud-to-cloud connection between BIM and GIS systems combine project information from Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro with geospatial context.
VOLKERWESSELS
“Integrating GIS as a standard step in the workflow is one of the most important things we have done.”
–Jeroen Tishauser, Senior Specialist, VolkerWessels
Image courtesy of VolkerWessels
CARDNO
Global Technical Services Manager Blair Cheyne talks about Cardno’s experience with bringing together BIM and GIS.
Image courtesy of Cardno
OBG
Hear firsthand from OBG Senior Technical Applications Manager Chuck Pietra about how OBG uses BIM and GIS together to improve their project outcomes.
Image courtesy of OBG
Combine location intelligence with design processes to transform project planning, design, construction, and operations.
Learn how the integration of BIM and GIS facilitates data-driven approaches to AEC projects, leading to more sustainable outcomes.