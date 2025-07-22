For India, with its expanding urban centres and hot-humid climate, these materials are increasingly necessary. India will add five times more buildings between 2005 and 2030–over 7 billion square meters of new space. Most will be in hot areas where cooling costs a lot of energy. The country has also pledged to cut emissions by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2070.

The country’s Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) requires energy-efficient design for commercial buildings, and its GRIHA rating system rewards eco-friendly buildings. Both systems value smart materials that reduce carbon footprints, allowing architects, engineers, construction managers, and planners to prioritise sustainable building methods.