Civil 3D vs InfraWorks

Compare the features of Civil 3D and InfraWorks and learn about the difference between the two civil engineering design software.

Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D and more

See product details

Pricing

Monthly ₹15,874 ₹21,010 ₹26,612
Annual ₹1,13,280 ₹1,51,040 ₹1,93,520
3 year ₹3,39,840 ₹4,53,120 ₹5,80,560

Overview

Conceptual design software to model, analyse and visualise infrastructure design concepts within the context of the built and natural environment.

Civil engineering design software with integrated features to improve drafting, design, and construction documentation.

Powerful BIM and CAD tools to unlock workflows for designers, engineers and contractors.

Rail design

Alignment and profile design Checkmark Checkmark
Corridor modelling Checkmark Checkmark
Design automation Checkmark Checkmark
Platform edge design Checkmark Checkmark
Special trackwork design Checkmark Checkmark
Project Explorer Checkmark
Light rail and tram vehicle tracking Checkmark

Road and motorway design

Materials and quantities Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Roundabout design Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Corridor modelling Checkmark Checkmark
Design automation Checkmark Checkmark
Drainage design Checkmark Checkmark
Intersection design Checkmark Checkmark
Road rehabilitation Checkmark Checkmark
Project Explorer for Civil 3D Checkmark
Swept path analysis Checkmark

Site design

Materials and quantities Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Parking lot layout Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Roundabout design Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Storm & sanitary sewer detailed design Checkmark Checkmark
Corridor Modelling Checkmark Checkmark
Design automation Checkmark Checkmark
Pressurised utilities Checkmark Checkmark
Survey Checkmark Checkmark
Terrain modelling Checkmark Checkmark
Grading Checkmark Checkmark
Swept path analysis Checkmark
Grading Optimisation Checkmark
Project Explorer Checkmark

Bridge Design

Bridge alignment, profile, section modelling Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Parametric bridge modelling Checkmark Checkmark
Spreadsheets for repetitive tasks Checkmark Checkmark
Structural Analysis Checkmark Checkmark
Girder calculations for optioneering Checkmark Checkmark
Hybrid grillage/Finite element models Checkmark Checkmark
Publish bridge model to Revit Checkmark Checkmark
Rebar detailing and drawing production Checkmark

Conceptual design

Storm & sanitary sewer conceptual design Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Roadside grading Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Theme palettes Checkmark Checkmark
Cross-section views Checkmark Checkmark
Component roads Checkmark Checkmark
Roundabout design Checkmark Checkmark
Component-based bridge design Checkmark Checkmark

Context modelling

Design corridor Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Model existing environment Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import 3D models Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Revit Model Integration Checkmark Checkmark

Analysis and Simulation

Material quantities Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Stormwater analysis Checkmark Checkmark
Alignment & Profile optimisation Checkmark Checkmark
Line-of-sight analysis Checkmark Checkmark
Bridge line girder analysis Checkmark Checkmark
Flood simulation Checkmark Checkmark
Mobility simulation Checkmark Checkmark
Traffic simulation Checkmark Checkmark

Visualisation

Animation (export to 3ds Max) Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Atmospheric effects Checkmark Checkmark
Storyboarding and animations Checkmark Checkmark

Reality capture

Generate terrain from point clouds Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Generate feature from point clouds Checkmark Checkmark
Scan-to-mesh Checkmark
Generate point clouds Checkmark
Photo processing Checkmark

Plan production and documentation

Plan and profile sheet generation Checkmark Checkmark
QTO and earthwork calculations Checkmark Checkmark
Construction Documentation Checkmark Checkmark

Collaboration and interoperability

Connector for ArcGIS Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Collaboration for Civil 3D Checkmark Checkmark
Corridor data shortcut (DREF) Checkmark Checkmark
IFC import and export Checkmark Checkmark

System requirements

Processor

Dual-core Intel® Core™2 or equivalent AMD; CPU must support SSE 4.1

Minimum: 2.5-2.9 GHz Recommended: 3+ GHz

Microsoft Windows

10, 64-bit

10, 64-bit

Apple macOS

Linux

Disk space

16 GB*

16 GB*

RAM

8-16 GB*

8-16 GB*

Video graphics card

DirectX® 10.1 capable 2 GB+ VRAM

DirectX 12 compliant 1-4+ GB VRAM

Browsers

Chrome, Firefox

Chrome

