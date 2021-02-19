How to buy
Survey
Download, create, analyse and adjust survey data. Streamline the transfer of field-captured data to the office. (video: 16 sec.)
Corridor modelling
Create dynamic, flexible 3D models of road corridors. Simulate driving through the corridor and visually evaluate sight distance and influence analysis. (video: 35 sec.)
Intersection design
Create dynamic models of 3-way (T-shaped) or 4-way intersections. Model roundabouts according to standards that blend with existing or planned roads. (video: 10 sec.)
Drainage design
Perform storm water management tasks, including storm sewer design. Define pipeline paths, optimised with hydraulics/hydrology analysis. (video: 10 sec.)
Road rehabilitation
Automate assembly generation for your rehab corridor design model. Optimise mill and overlay to balance costs vs performance. (video: 57 sec.)
Materials and quantities
Use materials information to create reports for volumes along an alignment, comparing design and existing ground surfaces, and quantity takeoff. (video: 20 sec.)
Plan production and documentation
Create plan production sheets that automatically display station ranges of alignments and profiles that are based on predefined areas along an alignment. (video: 24 sec.)
Design in-context and accelerate detail design with Civil 3D, ReCap Pro, InfraWorks and Dynamo. (video 2:42 min.)
Connect Civil 3D road geometry to parametric bridge modelling tools in InfraWorks and custom Revit structures. (video: 2:56 min.)
— Hao Fu, Civil Engineer, Chongqing Architectural Design Institute of China
— Daniel Krause, Head of Digital Construction, Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau AG