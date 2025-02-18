Autodesk Revit for education

Reimagine how you teach with powerful 3D BIM software.

Autodesk Revit is free for eligible educators and students.

Autodesk Revit for education subscription plans

Student plan (for individual use)

Free access for students and educators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 1 named-user seat
  • Renewable 1-year subscription

 

School Educator plan (for classroom use)

Free access for educators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 250 named-user seats
  • Renewable 1-year subscription
  • Invite an entire class or invite individual students

 

School IT Administrator plan

Free access for school IT administrators at qualified educational institutions.

  • 3,000 named-user seats
  • Renewable 3-year subscription
  • Single sign-on (SSO)
  • Invite an entire class or invite individual students

 

What is Autodesk Revit for education?

Autodesk Revit is building information modeling (BIM) software for educators and students passionate about architecture, engineering, and construction. Revit provides the tools to easily learn and teach the fundamentals of design principles. Some of the key Autodesk Revit benefits for educators:

  • Effortlessly transition from CAD to BIM (2D to 3D)
  • Unlock the power of BIM with intelligent design and documentation
  • Easily model 3D shapes, structures and MEP systems
  • Sustainably focused analysis tools
  • Unite multidisciplinary AEC workflows to engage learning

Explore architectural, structural and MEP design curriculum.

What you can do with Autodesk Revit in the classroom

Easy to learn building information modeling software.

Revit UI

Create and develop your design intent projects

Learn tools to sketch, schedule, annotate and visualize while developing AEC design skillsets.

 

Revit cloud work sharing

Collaborative learning space

Autodesk supports a common data environment with Revit Cloud Worksharing and BIM Collaborate Pro.

 

Teach integrated analysis basics

Approach multiple disciplines across architectural, structural and MEP workflows, unifying datasets and file types.

 

Sustainability design with insight

Understand sustainable design with Insight

Autodesk Insight integrates with Autodesk Revit to make the shift to low-carbon design with the next generation of sustainability tools.

 

Sign up, verify, and download

Sign up by choosing the product you need, selecting the student plan, and providing a school-issued email address for verification.

 

Select product

Invited by teacher or school

Check your school-provided email inbox for an invitation from Autodesk. Or try signing in with your school-provided email address.

 

Sign in

Autodesk Revit features

Parametric components

Place walls, doors, and windows in an open, graphical, and parameter-rich system for design and form-making.

 

Interoperability

Revit imports, exports and links with commonly used BIM and CAD file formats, including IFC, 3DM, SKP, OBJ and STEP.

 

Tools, solutions, ecosystems

Extend Revit functionality with Dynamo, API access, developer solutions and BIM content on the Autodesk App Store.

 

Annotate and detail

Communicate design intent effectively with tools for tagging, dimensioning, and illustrating in 2D and 3D.

 

Multidisciplinary toolsets

Design and document projects across industries with Revit’s multidisciplinary tools, reducing rework time and promoting collaboration.

 

Worksharing

Save, sync, review and update work to centrally shared model in the Revit project collaboration environment.

 

 

Legal terms and conditions

Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services.  Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.