International engineering consulting firm Aurecon is seven years into its digital transformation journey, and now it’s ready for the next frontier: bringing generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its design automation processes.

Aurecon has already improved its capabilities for large-scale projects across Australia, New Zealand and Asia, using a range of digital strategies that include software development, automation and computation design. The company's projects include the Dau Tieng 1 and 2 Solar Power Plant, Southeast Asia’s largest solar power plant, and Murdoch University’s Boola Katitjin centre, Western Australia’s first mass-engineered timber building.

In the past year, digital transformation has reached a tipping point for businesses around the world. The 2024 State of Design & Make report (US Site), Autodesk’s global study of business leaders in the Design and Make industries, reports that 64% of leaders now say their organisations are digitally mature. It’s a dramatic shift from the previous year, when just 38% ranked their companies as digitally mature.

These businesses are seeing the positive impact of their digitalisation efforts and are continuing to invest to keep up with their peers. In the architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AECO) (US Site) sector, this can mean companies have invested in building information modelling (BIM) (US Site) technologies, digital project delivery (US Site), or cloud services and platforms (US Site) such as Autodesk Construction Cloud.