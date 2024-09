You can monitor current license information for each of your Autodesk products in Autodesk account.

Sign in to your account at manage.autodesk.com. Under All Products and Services, find your product. In the product tile, click View Details. If you see License Details on the product details page, click it to display your serial numbers and product keys.

If you don’t see License Details on your product details page, you don’t have a serial number.