Your access to the Education plan expires at the end of one year. You can renew your access annually, as long as you are eligible.

Thirty days before the expiration of your one-year Education plan access, you'll be sent an email reminder. You can also find your expiration date in the personalized banner notification when you sign in to your account on the Education product page of the Autodesk Education Community website.

If you do not renew your access, your free access ends when your Education plan expires. If you have files stored in Drive, you can continue to access them, but you will not be able to edit them or upload new files.

Note: Documents stored in Autodesk cloud service remain available for 30 days after your Education plan access expires. Be sure to retrieve any files stored in Autodesk cloud service before the end of this period.