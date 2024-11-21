With the Autodesk InfoWorks ICM viewer, users can:
- Open and view model network data, logs and results
- Create and update the following:
- Database or transportable database
- Themes
- SQL Queries
- Selection sets
- Workspaces
- Layer Lists
- Label List
- Custom Graphs
- Copy any data between databases/transportable databases
- Load background mapping and GIS layer data
- Create new views of results
Autodesk Viewer license prevents users from:
- Creating new simulations
- Re-running simulations (on-premise and cloud)
- Re-meshing
- Editing model attributes
Download
- Download InfoWorks ICM Viewer
- Install
Run the downloaded executable to unpack the InfoWorks ICM Viewer to a location of your choice and begin the installation process. Note that administration rights are needed to install this product.
- Learn more
A Readme, Installation Guide, and other important documentation are accessible from within the installer.