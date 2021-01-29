How to buy
HVAC and building systems are made easy with an industry-specific toolset for MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) that increases productivity by up to 85%.* With the MEP toolset, you can:
Access our library of 10,500+ intelligent MEP objects
Optimize your workflow with individual palettes and domain-specific ribbons
Automatically update drawings, sheets, and schedules when changes occur
10,500+ intelligent MEP objects
Use an extensive library of objects that represent the real-world components in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems to assist you in your design needs.
MEP workspaces
MEP-specific workspace environments include individual palettes and domain-specific ribbons to optimize your workflow tasks and save you time.
Automatic object updates
Drawings, sheets, and schedules can be automatically updated when changes occur, making it easy to minimize errors. You can also match the properties of other objects. Activate or deactivate this feature to your preference and project needs.
Drawing version management
Check out and check in files to maintain versioning, prevent unauthorized modifications, and ensure drawing integrity. Easily revert to an earlier version of your drawing at any time.
Designing with space and zone objects
Enhance your design options by using spaces to organize reports and zones to structure spaces into various groups, according to different schemes.
Support for layer standards
Incorporate common layer standards into your project standards, customize them, or create your own.
Display System
With the Display System, you only have to draw an object once. The appearance of that object will change automatically to meet the display requirements of different types of drawings, view directions, and levels of detail.
Detail Component Manager
Use the Detail Component Manager dialog box to seamlessly navigate between different detail component databases. A hierarchical tree view and a filter feature make it easy to locate individual components within a database.
In this study, the MEP toolset boosted productivity by up to 85%,* bringing significant time savings to common AutoCAD MEP design tasks.
Productivity data based on a series of studies commissioned by Autodesk to an outside consultant. The seven toolset studies compared basic AutoCAD to the specialized toolsets within AutoCAD when performing tasks commonly done by experienced AutoCAD users. As with all performance tests, results may vary based on machine, operating system, filters, and even source material. While every effort has been made to make the tests as fair and objective as possible, your results may differ. Product information and specifications are subject to change without notice. Autodesk provides this information “as is,” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied.