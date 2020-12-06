AutoCAD AutoCAD

AN AUTOCAD PRODUCTIVITY STUDY

BENEFITS OF THE MEP TOOLSET

See how the MEP toolset provided up to 85% overall productivity gain* compared with basic AutoCAD, when these tasks were performed by an experienced AutoCAD user.

In this productivity study, you will see how the MEP toolset saves time through features including:

  • Providing a huge library of MEP components, which allow for more productivity.
  • Electrical workspace and Electrical design configurations allowing for the full wiring circuit to be created for scheduling.
  • Extensive content library of HVAC MvParts.
  • Piping plans which can easily be set up using the MEP templates and the MEP Display Manager.
  • MvParts providing an extensive library of plumbing fixtures and drainage items, allowing for quick routing of plumbing lines.

Fill out the short form to download the AutoCAD MEP toolset productivity study to see how you can save time when performing tasks commonly used by mechanical, electrical, and plumbing professionals in the building industry in AutoCAD.

About the study

Autodesk commissioned a study that compared basic AutoCAD to the MEP toolset when performing tasks commonly done by mechanical, electrical, and plumbing professionals in the building industry.

Results showed that the MEP toolset provided up to 85% overall productivity gain* compared with basic AutoCAD, when these tasks were performed by an experienced AutoCAD user.

