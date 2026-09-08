& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Learn how a connected digital spine brings together planning, design, delivery and operations, transforming fragmented data into trusted, actionable insights.
AUTODESK WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Learn how connected data and digital twins provide a complete view of infrastructure assets, helping prioritize investments and improve long-term planning.
AUTODESK WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Discover how connected digital workflows simplify reporting, improve traceability and support regulatory compliance with trusted, accurate information.
AUTODESK WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Connect field teams, office staff and operational data within a single digital environment to reduce manual work and improve productivity.
AUTODESK WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Improve service reliability through digital technologies to optimize maintenance, anticipate risks and support better operational decisions.
AUTODESK WATER INFRASTRUCTURE
Explore practical examples of utilities using digital twins, connected data and modern workflows to transform water infrastructure management.