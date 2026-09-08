AUTODESK WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Advance your water utility’s digital maturity

Ageing infrastructure, climate volatility, regulatory pressure and workforce constraints are increasing the need for connected data, systems and teams. Discover practical strategies to improve resilience, asset performance and decision-making.

Highly efficient workers

Build a stronger digital foundation

Learn how a connected digital spine brings together planning, design, delivery and operations, transforming fragmented data into trusted, actionable insights.

WHAT YOU'LL LEARN

People looking at a digital twin on a screen.

AUTODESK WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Improve asset visibility and planning

Learn how connected data and digital twins provide a complete view of infrastructure assets, helping prioritize investments and improve long-term planning.

 

Infrastructure construction manager

AUTODESK WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Support transparent, auditable reporting

Discover how connected digital workflows simplify reporting, improve traceability and support regulatory compliance with trusted, accurate information.

 

Workers performing efficiently

AUTODESK WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Reduce manual processes and disconnected workflows

Connect field teams, office staff and operational data within a single digital environment to reduce manual work and improve productivity.

 

A smart, efficient, and resilient city

AUTODESK WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Strengthen operational efficiency and resilience

Improve service reliability through digital technologies to optimize maintenance, anticipate risks and support better operational decisions.

Real-world digital water infrastructure projects

AUTODESK WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Learn from real-world digital water projects

Explore practical examples of utilities using digital twins, connected data and modern workflows to transform water infrastructure management.

Practical Insights for Water Leaders

Real-world smart water infrastructure projects

Explore expert insights, emerging technologies and real-world examples shaping the future of digital water infrastructure.

Ready to take the next step?

Download the Digital Water Symposium Report to explore expert insights, practical strategies and real-world examples that can help accelerate your organization's digital transformation."

 

Speak with an Autodesk water infrastructure expert to discuss your priorities and digital maturity.

 