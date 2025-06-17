DFW Airport is just as committed to model quality as they are to project quality. When DFW Airport first began using Autodesk Build for project management, they saw the opportunity to improve collaboration between teams by getting them the right data at the right time.

With Autodesk Build, teams, regardless of digital prowess, can navigate models and understand what’s happening on a project with visibility into issues, RFIs, submittals, and checklists.

"Standardizing our construction reporting in Autodesk Build has quickened our processes and made it more thorough, so we don't have as many issues, problems, or miscommunications,” says Kendra Jackson, QA/QC Administrator at TQD Group, a DFW Airport contractor. “The root of construction is communication. Autodesk Build provides real-time information for our general and specialty contractors to make real-time reactions. If they see it, they can solve it.”

Since everyone on a project can track—and report on—what’s happening in real time, even the smallest issues are given the attention they deserve. Issues like site cleanliness can be reported and rectified before they snowball into larger issues that can impact the overall health of a project.

Feedback from both general contractors and specialty contractors working on the airport’s projects has been positive.

“The increased collaboration and transparency facilitated through Autodesk Build is providing a better working experience for our contractors,” says Kendra. “When we train teams on using Autodesk Build, I see their eyes light up with all the capabilities of the platform and the ability to share and respond to information in real time.”

According to Kendra, construction and project managers are excited about the photo capabilities in Autodesk Build as it makes it easier for them to understand onsite issues. The photos are also linked to forms, RFIs, or issues to help document progress or communication around site activity. The ability to quickly find and reference an update based on a photo eliminates emails and phone calls and saves teams at least 10 hours a week searching for updates.