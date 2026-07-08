Start your digital factory journey

This free guide shows you where to begin, how to add value, and when to connect your existing processes.

Autodesk promotional section showing an e-book cover titled “Why digital factories are the future of manufacturing” next to copy highlighting three digital factory examples from Porsche, Brioche Pasquier, and Wilo, with a “Download e-book” button.

Three factories. One approach.

Porsche approved their entire Taycan production line before breaking ground. Brioche Pasquier manages 18 international sites from one shared model. Wilo makes decisions with live factory data.

What do they have in common? A digital factory workflow—and a four-phase approach you can start today.

Your digital factory journey starts here

Download your free copy of Why digital factories are the future of manufacturing, and explore the ways new digital factory workflows can help modernize your operations.