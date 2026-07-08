& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Porsche approved their entire Taycan production line before breaking ground. Brioche Pasquier manages 18 international sites from one shared model. Wilo makes decisions with live factory data.
What do they have in common? A digital factory workflow—and a four-phase approach you can start today.