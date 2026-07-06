Digital Factory Virtual Summit 2026

October 8 | Online | 2:00–5:00 PM CEST
Advancing end-to-end factory transformation

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About the event

The Digital Factory Virtual Summit is an annual online event focused on the future of connected factory transformation.

Through expert sessions, customer stories, and industry perspectives, Autodesk specialists and manufacturing leaders share practical insights into digital manufacturing, operational intelligence, AI-driven innovation, and end-to-end factory transformation.

Digital Factory Virtual Summit 2025 | On demand

Watch keynote sessions, expert discussions, and customer stories from the latest edition of the Digital Factory Virtual Summit.

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Keynote

Introduction to Digital Factory

Discover how digital technologies are reshaping the factory lifecycle—from planning through to operations. This session provides highlights each stage of the lifecycle along with practical examples; driving efficiency, agility, and smarter decision-making. Learn how to make your digital factory a reality in today’s evolving industrial landscape.

 

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Plan session

Plan session with Q&A

The Plan phase establishes the strategic foundation by digitally assessing site and factory feasibility, capturing the current state, and modelling future scenarios to align factory layout and capabilities with business goals. We will be covering a number of capabilities including creating the data foundation, collaboration, conceptual layouts, and data-driven insights.

 

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Design session

Design session with Q&A

This phase turns plans into collaborative models by integrating systems via digital tools to optimize layout, detect clashes, and simulate workflows. Learn how Nextomation uses digital simulations and 3D tools to support customers through process automation and decision-making. Experience how digital simulation optimized workflows and utility usage.

 

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Build session

Build session with Q&A

The Build phase focuses on executing construction and commissioning efficiently by leveraging digital capabilities such as coordination, issue tracking, and handover; ensuring minimal disruption and maximum quality. Discover in this session how to minimize errors and rework early, connect specs to plans, and keep key disciplines aligned along the way.

 

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Operate session

Operate session with Q&A

The Operate phase focuses on managing and optimizing production and facility performance through real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and data-driven insights to enhance efficiency and reduce downtime. This session will provide insights into how to connect data across the factory lifecycle phases—to boost agility, react fast and drive smarter decisions.

 

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Panel discussion

The Factory of Tomorrow

This panel discussion serves as the anticipated conclusion of the Digital Virtual Summit 2025. All session moderators come together to share their perspectives on the factory of tomorrow. Expect an inspiring conversation and valuable insights into the future of the digital factory and the four phases Plan, Design, Build, and Operate.

 

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Key insights from the summit

This e-book summarizes key insights and expert perspectives from the summit, exploring how connected workflows, digital technologies, and data-driven processes are transforming modern manufacturing across the factory lifecycle.

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More digital factory insights

Visit the digital factory solutions hub to explore technologies, stories, and practical insights for connected factory transformation. 

Learn more
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Upcoming webinars

Stay up-to-date with additional digital factory webinars happening throughout the year.

 

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The digital factory: a data story

See how the digital factory leverages data to drive smarter decisions, streamline collaboration, and deliver greater agility. 

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Continue the conversation

Looking to explore digital factory transformation within your organization? Connect with our team to learn more about our solutions.