& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
The Digital Factory Summit focused on how manufacturers can plan, validate, and manage factory environments more effectively using connected digital workflows. Autodesk experts and industry practitioners shared approaches for improving collaboration, reducing risk, and scaling digital factory initiatives across the factory lifecycle.
If you attended the summit, this page enables you to continue the discussion. If you were not able to join us in Hannover, it offers access to the same technology perspectives and expertise shared during the event.
Engage with Autodesk Sales to understand how digital factory technologies can support the way you design, plan, and operate manufacturing facilities.
Our teams work with manufacturers to:
The conversation is tailored to your requirements—whether you are evaluating initial use cases or expanding existing capabilities.