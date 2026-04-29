Digital Factory Summit 2026 – Hannover Messe

Scale your digital factory journey: From pilot to production impact

During Hannover Messe 2026, Autodesk brought manufacturing leaders together at the Digital Factory Summit to explore modern factory planning, digital twins, and connected manufacturing.

Digital Factory Summit at HANNOVER MESSE 2026

The Digital Factory Summit focused on how manufacturers can plan, validate, and manage factory environments more effectively using connected digital workflows. Autodesk experts and industry practitioners shared approaches for improving collaboration, reducing risk, and scaling digital factory initiatives across the factory lifecycle.

If you attended the summit, this page enables you to continue the discussion. If you were not able to join us in Hannover, it offers access to the same technology perspectives and expertise shared during the event.

Connect with Autodesk

Engage with Autodesk Sales to understand how digital factory technologies can support the way you design, plan, and operate manufacturing facilities.

 

Our teams work with manufacturers to:

  • Plan and validate factory layouts using consistent design data
  • Use digital twins to identify risks earlier in the project lifecycle
  • Improve collaboration between engineering, construction, and operations
  • Scale digital factory initiatives across sites and production lines

The conversation is tailored to your requirements—whether you are evaluating initial use cases or expanding existing capabilities.