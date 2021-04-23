Autodesk supplier information

Refer to the billing instructions (PDF) for complete details. Each invoice must contain the following information:

Supplier name, address, phone and fax number

Invoice date and invoice number

Supplier contact for billing questions

Autodesk Requester (contact) for goods and/or services

Valid Autodesk purchase order (PO) number

Reference the Autodesk "Bill To" entity from the approved PO

IMPORTANT: Only invoices with valid PO numbers will be processed.