Autodesk supplier information

All prospective suppliers are required to register on our prospective supplier portal, Supplier Gateway, a global, searchable database used by Autodesk employees to identify potential suppliers. Registration includes providing your company’s basic business information, products and services offered, and uploading certification documents to validate your diverse ownership, if applicable.
Supplier minimum qualifications vary depending on the product or service type.
Common considerations are:
Many specific types of suppliers, such as construction contractors or those that manage sensitive and confidential data, have additional requirements.
At Autodesk, we value our supplier relationships and recognize that you are critical to ensuring the highest quality experience for our customers. We've established this page to communicate important key information related to conducting business with Autodesk. The links that follow provide important company policies, frequently asked questions, and billing details.
Important: If your company currently conducts business with Autodesk and requires information not contained in these pages, please contact your Autodesk representative.
We purchase a variety of goods and services to support our strategy to imagine, design, and create a better world. As a global company, our sourcing needs cover a range of industries including architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, and entertainment.
Most opportunities will be by invitation to participate in a competitive bid. To make your information available for potential future opportunities, you are encouraged to submit your company information online using the prospective supplier request site, and we may contact you in case of interest.
We're open to exploring new opportunities with proven suppliers who have additional untapped capabilities. Work with your current business contact to discuss appropriate avenues for additional business.
We do not make RFPs public.
We weigh many factors when selecting a supplier, including core capabilities, innovation, alignment with our core goals and requirements, past performance and reputation, responsiveness, financial viability, and market competitiveness.
Please refer to the supplier policy links on this page.
The fiscal year for Autodesk begins February 1 and ends January 31.
Refer to the billing instructions (PDF) for complete details. Each invoice must contain the following information:
IMPORTANT: Only invoices with valid PO numbers will be processed.