Prospective Suppliers | Registered Autodesk supplier

Prospective suppliers

Registration

All prospective suppliers are required to register on our prospective supplier portal, Supplier Gateway, a global, searchable database used by Autodesk employees to identify potential suppliers. Registration includes providing your company’s basic business information, products and services offered, and uploading certification documents to validate your diverse ownership, if applicable.

Supplier requirements

Supplier minimum qualifications vary depending on the product or service type.

Common considerations are:

  • Adherence to Autodesk’s Partner Code of Conduct and data, privacy, and security requirements
  • Aligning well with Autodesk’s priorities and needs
  • Demonstrating commitment to improving sustainability performance
  • Providing excellent quality at a competitive cost
  • Supplier willingness to work under Autodesk terms & conditions

Many specific types of suppliers, such as construction contractors or those that manage sensitive and confidential data, have additional requirements.

Autodesk supplier information

At Autodesk, we value our supplier relationships and recognize that you are critical to ensuring the highest quality experience for our customers. We've established this page to communicate important key information related to conducting business with Autodesk. The links that follow provide important company policies, frequently asked questions, and billing details.

Important: If your company currently conducts business with Autodesk and requires information not contained in these pages, please contact your Autodesk representative.

Supplier policies

Partner Code of Conduct (for Autodesk suppliers and business partners) Acceptable Use Policy Travel and Expense Policy Human Rights Policy

Quick links

Autodesk billing instructions (PDF) Autodesk PO terms and billing instructions Responsible sourcing program and resources Accessing the Autodesk Supplier Portal (PDF)

  • What do you purchase from suppliers?

    We purchase a variety of goods and services to support our strategy to imagine, design, and create a better world. As a global company, our sourcing needs cover a range of industries including architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, and entertainment.

  • How can I become a supplier for Autodesk?

    Most opportunities will be by invitation to participate in a competitive bid. To make your information available for potential future opportunities, you are encouraged to submit your company information online using the prospective supplier request site, and we may contact you in case of interest.

  • What is the best way for an existing Autodesk supplier to market their services to other business areas?

    We're open to exploring new opportunities with proven suppliers who have additional untapped capabilities. Work with your current business contact to discuss appropriate avenues for additional business.

  • Where can I see a list of Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to bid on?

    We do not make RFPs public.

  • What do you look for in a supplier?

    We weigh many factors when selecting a supplier, including core capabilities, innovation, alignment with our core goals and requirements, past performance and reputation, responsiveness, financial viability, and market competitiveness.

  • Where can I obtain copies of Autodesk policies that apply to suppliers?

    Please refer to the supplier policy links on this page.

  • What is your fiscal calendar?

    The fiscal year for Autodesk begins February 1 and ends January 31.

  • How do I submit an invoice?

    Refer to the billing instructions (PDF) for complete details. Each invoice must contain the following information:

    • Supplier name, address, phone and fax number
    • Invoice date and invoice number
    • Supplier contact for billing questions
    • Autodesk Requester (contact) for goods and/or services
    • Valid Autodesk purchase order (PO) number
    • Reference the Autodesk "Bill To" entity from the approved PO

    IMPORTANT: Only invoices with valid PO numbers will be processed.