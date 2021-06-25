Suppliers

Autodesk purchase order terms & conditions and billing instructions

Download terms & conditions and billing instructions for your country.

Terms & conditions

AMERICAS

3000 – United States 3500 – Canada (English) 3500 – Canada (French) 3600 – Mexico 3610 – Argentina 3620 – Brazil 3650 – Colombia 3660 – Mexico 3670 – Costa Rica

APAC

1000 – Singapore 1100 – Japan 1200 – Australia 1320 – China 1330 – China 1400 – Hong Kong 1600 – Taiwan 1700 – India 1800 – Korea

EMEA

2000 – Switzerland 2000 – Switzerland 2006 – Ireland 2010 – Austria 2020 – Netherlands 2030 – Czech Republic 2042 – United Arab Emirates 2040 – England 2050 – France 2060 – Germany 2070 – Italy 2080 – Spain 2090 – Sweden2092 – Norway2093 – Finland 2100 – Switzerland (French) 2100 – Switzerland (German) 2104 – South Africa 2150 – Netherlands 2160 – Hungary 2170 – Poland 2180 – Turkey 2190 – Russia 2210 – Iceland 2240 – Netherlands 2250 – England 2911 – Israel 2921 – Romania 2935 – Saudi Arabia 2936 – Denmark

Billing instructions

English (all GEOs) French (Quebec)

