General: Autodesk will only reimburse for travel expenses Supplier incurs at the explicit direction of Autodesk and for the sole benefit of Autodesk. All Supplier expenses must be pre-approved in writing by Autodesk. If Supplier is traveling and intends to conduct business with clients other than Autodesk, all expenses incurred shall be at Supplier’s expense.



Domestic/Intra-Europe/Trans-Border Flights: Autodesk’s standard policy for air travel shall be the lowest logical coach or discounted fare available, without unreasonable inconvenience (lengthy lay-over, multiple connections, etc.) to the traveler, on flights within a four hour window (two hours on either side of desired departure/arrival time). If travel plans are not likely to change, travelers are encouraged to purchase non-refundable fares.



International/Trans-Ocean Travel: Autodesk’s standard policy for air travel for International or Trans-Ocean travel must be the lowest logical non-business (economy) fare within a four-hour window (two hours on either side) of desired departure/arrival time.



Business Auto Rental: Compact cars are the only class that is reimbursable for a single traveler—if any class of car is chosen that is not compact Supplier shall be responsible for the difference in cost between the class chosen and the compact car class. If there is more than one traveler or a significant amount of equipment needed to be transported an intermediate car may be selected. The traveler should discuss this with the Autodesk representative authorizing the travel for advance approval. Anything other than compact or intermediate car is chosen, absent express written permission for an exception by Autodesk, Supplier shall be responsible for the difference in cost between the class chosen and the intermediate car class. Since car rental companies charge premiums on fuel replacement, cars must be refueled prior to return to the rental location. The prepay fuel option should not be used unless the traveler is confident the entire supply of fuel will be used during the course of the rental. GPS is not reimbursable and will be at Supplier’s discretion and expense.



Hotels: Hotels must be paid for by the contingent worker traveler or their Supplier and will be reimbursed based on receipt documentation provided by Supplier to Autodesk. The selection of hotels must be based on relative convenience and proximity to the work or other destination location and Supplier is expected to use moderately priced hotels.



Meals: Meal expenses should be reasonable, based on location and government per diem rates for that location. Tips should be no more than 15% of the bill. Any tips over this amount will not be reimbursed.



Local Travel Expenses: Expenses related to local travel including tolls, public transit fares, taxi or shuttle fares, gas/fuel, or mileage for any Supplier office or Supplier employee living within 90 miles of site where work is being performed shall not be reimbursable.