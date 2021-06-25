At Autodesk we value our supplier relationships, and recognize they are critical to our overall success. To align with internal policies, all supplier travel and expense reimbursement must align with the below.
At Autodesk we value our supplier relationships, and recognize they are critical to our overall success. To align with internal policies, all supplier travel and expense reimbursement must align with the below.
Travel for any contingent worker is limited to instances necessary for the completion of the role or assignment for which they have been engaged. Supplier travel and expenses must be pre-approved in writing by Autodesk.
Receipts reflecting actual costs are required for all expenses in order for them to be considered for reimbursement. All expenses must be passed through without any mark-up by Supplier.
General: Autodesk will only reimburse for travel expenses Supplier incurs at the explicit direction of Autodesk and for the sole benefit of Autodesk. All Supplier expenses must be pre-approved in writing by Autodesk. If Supplier is traveling and intends to conduct business with clients other than Autodesk, all expenses incurred shall be at Supplier’s expense.
Domestic/Intra-Europe/Trans-Border Flights: Autodesk’s standard policy for air travel shall be the lowest logical coach or discounted fare available, without unreasonable inconvenience (lengthy lay-over, multiple connections, etc.) to the traveler, on flights within a four hour window (two hours on either side of desired departure/arrival time). If travel plans are not likely to change, travelers are encouraged to purchase non-refundable fares.
International/Trans-Ocean Travel: Autodesk’s standard policy for air travel for International or Trans-Ocean travel must be the lowest logical non-business (economy) fare within a four-hour window (two hours on either side) of desired departure/arrival time.
Business Auto Rental: Compact cars are the only class that is reimbursable for a single traveler—if any class of car is chosen that is not compact Supplier shall be responsible for the difference in cost between the class chosen and the compact car class. If there is more than one traveler or a significant amount of equipment needed to be transported an intermediate car may be selected. The traveler should discuss this with the Autodesk representative authorizing the travel for advance approval. Anything other than compact or intermediate car is chosen, absent express written permission for an exception by Autodesk, Supplier shall be responsible for the difference in cost between the class chosen and the intermediate car class. Since car rental companies charge premiums on fuel replacement, cars must be refueled prior to return to the rental location. The prepay fuel option should not be used unless the traveler is confident the entire supply of fuel will be used during the course of the rental. GPS is not reimbursable and will be at Supplier’s discretion and expense.
Hotels: Hotels must be paid for by the contingent worker traveler or their Supplier and will be reimbursed based on receipt documentation provided by Supplier to Autodesk. The selection of hotels must be based on relative convenience and proximity to the work or other destination location and Supplier is expected to use moderately priced hotels.
Meals: Meal expenses should be reasonable, based on location and government per diem rates for that location. Tips should be no more than 15% of the bill. Any tips over this amount will not be reimbursed.
Local Travel Expenses: Expenses related to local travel including tolls, public transit fares, taxi or shuttle fares, gas/fuel, or mileage for any Supplier office or Supplier employee living within 90 miles of site where work is being performed shall not be reimbursable.
Only those expenses incurred at the specific direction of Autodesk, for Autodesk business, and outlined (on a line-item basis) by Supplier to Autodesk, and approved in writing by Autodesk, are reimbursable. Receipts reflecting actual costs are required for all expenses in order for them to be considered for reimbursement. All expenses must be passed through without any mark-up by Supplier.
Standard Supplier overhead costs for Supplier facilities or Supplier operations, exempt extraordinary circumstances and written approval by an Autodesk Vice President, will not be reimbursable. Such expenses include: phone calls and phone bills, rent or lease payments, heating or air-conditioning, any type of weather proofing measures (snow removal, etc.). If the Supplier must incur these expenses in the ordinary course of their business or for all of their clients, they will not be reimbursable as expenses incurred on behalf of Autodesk.
The below-listed costs and expenses are allowed when traveling on Autodesk-related business.
a. Rail
b. Travel agency fees
c. Taxi or rideshare costs
d. Internet access fees
e. Laundry, cleaning, pressing charges for single trips longer than five (5) consecutive days; Employees are encouraged to utilize laundry service businesses rather than hotels for these services when practical.
f. Baggage handling charges
g. Excess baggage will be allowed for the first checked bag (where imposed by the airline). Autodesk will pay for a second suitcase fee only if the trip length is more than seven (7) calendar days, or where there is a true and identified business necessity for a second suitcase.
h. Short-term airport parking will be reimbursed up to three (3) calendar days. For trips longer than three (3) calendar days, Employees are encouraged to consider long term parking or to take a method of transportation to and from the airport (e.g., Uber, other rideshares) that is cost effective and safe.
i. Highway, bridge, or other tolls
While the following is not an exhaustive list, these travel-related costs and expenses will not be reimbursed by Autodesk:
a. Movies, including in hotel rooms or on airplanes.
b. Streaming entertainment services.
c. Adult entertainment of any kind.
d. Traffic fines and parking tickets.
e. Mini-bar expenses, except as a meal substitute.