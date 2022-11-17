The ability to use your software in a virtual environment depends on what product you're using, how you purchased it, and whether the terms of use for that purchase plan permit virtualization. Check the system requirements of your software to be sure it will run in a virtual environment. To verify that your software is eligible for use in a virtual environment, review the terms of access and use for your purchase plan.

These purchase plans allow some form of virtualization:

Single-user subscription, Autodesk Flex, or an enterprise business agreement . Admins can deploy software so that an assigned user can access it from multiple devices, but only one authorized user can access a single license at a time. Single-user subscriptions require users to sign in to authorize their software access.

Note : If your virtual environment does not retain a user's MAC address on restart, the user will be required to sign in to every session to access their software.

Network license servers, server components, or server-based product components . You can virtualize server components on-premises on your own WAN, or off-premises through a third-party cloud provider. If you choose an off-premises option, ensure that: The hosted software is properly secured by your third-party cloud provider. You can control access to and use of the remotely hosted software.



Virtualization policy by purchase type