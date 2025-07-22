Expert coaching

Once you've submitted your request for a coaching session, the assigned Autodesk Technical Account Specialist (TAS) will contact you to schedule an initial discovery call. During the call, you will discuss desired outcomes from the coaching session and the TAS will determine the scope of content to be delivered. After the TAS schedules the coaching session, you'll see it listed in the Success Center, where you will enroll the team members to participate in the session. Your team members will receive an email with all the information they need to join the coaching session.

When the coaching session has been completed, you'll see information about it the Success Center, where you can track attendance and topics covered.