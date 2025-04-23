Professional uses Autodesk Vault PLM in office setting.

Autodesk Vault PLM: The power of combining PDM with cloud PLM

What is Autodesk Vault PLM?

Vault PLM is a bundle that includes Vault Professional product data management (PDM), and Autodesk Fusion Manage cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) in one offering. Vault PLM keeps everyone working from a central source of data and processes that optimize product development workflows across your organization and supply chain.

Vault PLM overview (video: 1:08 min.)

Why use Autodesk Vault PLM?

Accelerate product development

Quickly find design files, BOMs, and other product information and minimize rework and repetitive tasks.

Remove collaboration barriers

Collaborate and share information easily across different teams, partners, suppliers, and customers wherever they work.

Reduce the cost of changes

Digitize product development business processes to increase accountability and transparency, while reducing errors.

What you can do with Autodesk Vault PLM

Manage design and engineering data

Drive greater efficiency and organizational standards for data creation, revision control, and review and release processes. CAD-integrated PDM keeps teams aligned and productive while working in Autodesk Inventor and other CAD systems.

Streamline product development processes

Simplify workflows with a cloud PLM that adapts to your business with configurable, out-of-the-box workflows for NPI/NPD, requirements management, change management, BOM management, supplier collaboration, and quality management.

Explore Autodesk Vault PLM resources

WEBINARS

Webinar collection: Data and process management

Discover features and benefits of Autodesk PLM and learn why industry leaders rely on it.

 

Watch webinars (US Site) 

BLOG

Design and manufacturing

Stay on top of Autodesk’s data and process management updates, tips, and product news.

 

Visit blog

Commentary

Read commentary

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Vault PLM used for?

Organizations use Autodesk Vault PLM to digitally transform product development workflows to achieve better business outcomes—such as reducing time wasted on improving product development agility, and bringing better products to market faster.

Who uses Autodesk Vault PLM?

Design engineers, product managers, and regulatory compliance officers use Autodesk Vault PLM to manage data, improve collaboration, and help streamline processes in product development, engineering, and manufacturing. Key users of Vault PLM also include manufacturing engineers, quality assurance teams, procurement, supply chain managers, operations managers, and executive leadership.

What is the difference between Vault and Vault PLM?

Autodesk Vault PLM is a bundle offering that includes Vault Professional and Fusion Manage to combine product data management (PDM) and cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) capabilities.

Why do organizations use Autodesk Vault PLM?

Organizations use Autodesk Vault PLM to digitally transform product development workflows and provide enterprise-wide visibility and collaboration for all involved in the product lifecycle—from engineering and quality to supply chain and manufacturing.

