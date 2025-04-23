Autodesk Vault PLM features

& Construction
Vault PLM is a bundle that combines Vault Professional product data management (PDM) and Autodesk Fusion Manage cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) in one offering.
Direct CAD integration
Drive greater efficiency and organizational standards for data creation, revision control, and review and release processes. CAD-integrated PDM keeps teams aligned and productive while working in Autodesk Inventor and other CAD systems. (video: 1:42 min.)
BOM management in Vault
Create and maintain a more accurate and comprehensive manufacturing BOM. When a file with a BOM is assigned an item, Vault generates a BOM for that item with different BOM details depending on what the item represents. (video: 2:41 min.)
Data reuse and design automation
Quickly locate the files you need with Vault’s intelligent search capabilities. Easily copy designs and reuse, replace, or copy components to save time. (video: 1:18 min.)
Concurrent design
Help streamline collaboration by allowing team members to participate in a project’s design process simultaneously or assembly from one central location with safe, concurrent access to data. (video: 1:47 min.)
Markups
Mark up designs by adding and sharing comments, information, and suggestions for collaborative design changes. (video: 1:23 min.)
Shared views
Share 2D and 3D viewable files using web-based links that recipients open on their cloud-connected desktop or mobile device without the need of a CAD system. Track feedback directly within Vault for collaborative review cycles that include comments and mark up. (video: 1:31 min.)
Thin client
Within a web browser, complete read-access tasks and view design data, BOMs, and change orders using your Vault credentials. (video: 2:30 min.)
Mobile app
Collaborate with your team on your mobile phone or tablet while away from your desktop computer. Vault mobile app allows you to take your design data with you onto the shop floor, onsite, or out to meet your customer. (video: 2:48 min.)
Document control
Create and publish DXF, PDF, and STEP (STP) files automatically from CAD files within the design release process.
Duplicate search
Easily locate duplicates using properties filtering and geometric search capabilities. Reduce time looking for files and improve the quality of your data with duplicates reduction.
Job processor
Process files with the job processor utility to remove the burden on CAD user workstations.
Enterprise scalability
Eliminate the need for object ownership and simplify your replication environment. With a Vault environment set up for multiple, separate locations using the Vault replication process, users can share files and collaborate efficiently.
New product introduction
Keep product development projects organized by managing stakeholders from various departments. Stay aligned on tasks and deliverables needed to define, develop, and launch a new product. Configurable project templates, standardized phase-gate milestones, and automated workflows help reduce delays so you can get to market faster.
Change management
Manage changes efficiently, including change requests, change orders, change tasks, electronic approvals, and problem reports with automated processes. Get full traceability for all activities to allow for real-time KPI analysis, capture change root causes, and provide change documentation for audits.
Quality management
Improve product quality and traceability with automated processes to manage non-conformance, return merchandise authorizations (RMA), corrective/preventative actions (CAPA), failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA), and supplier quality action reports (SCAR). Quality and engineering have a closed-loop change process to improve product designs, identify supplier problems, and make corrections.
Supplier collaboration
Stay connected to your supply chain with anytime, anywhere access to the information your extended stakeholders need for quoting, procurement, and product development processes. Instead of sending documents that can get lost in email, directly request or share information inside Fusion Manage. Dynamic workflows enable secure collaboration and access to real-time data.
Product portfolio management
Build a competitive product portfolio with integrated change management and product development tracking. Capture the complete product specification with real-time stakeholder accessibility. Manage the whole lifecycle of products from ideation through development to launch and withdrawal from market.
Comprehensive process template library
Increase productivity using the Fusion Manage Template Library, a collection of free, ready-to-implement business processes with pre-configured workspaces to reduce implementation time. Easily customize and adapt each business process to meet your organization’s needs.