Sheet metal design is the process of engineering sheet metal into equipment, parts, assemblies, and products. Autodesk Fusion 360 provides the necessary software to automate sheet metal design (US Site), nest your components, and create tool paths for CNC.

Sheet metal design software is calibrated for the design, engineering, and manufacturing of sheet metal components and products. It provides tools and features that aid in the creation, modification, and optimisation of sheet metal parts, as well as the generation of manufacturing instructions and documentation.